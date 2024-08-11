https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/russian-foreign-ministry-vows-harsh-response-to-ukrainian-attacks-on-western-regions-1119721608.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Vows Harsh Response to Ukrainian Attacks on Western Regions

The Russian armed forces will retaliate against the regime in Kiev for its barbaric attacks on the western Russian regions, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"We strongly condemn these barbaric terror acts.... We have no doubt that the organizers and perpetrators of these crimes as well as their foreign sponsors will be held accountable. A harsh response from the Russian armed forces will not take long," she said. The spokeswoman said the missile and drone attacks launched by Ukraine at Russian regions in the past few days were aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure and killing civilians and were "clearly terrorist in nature." The Foreign Ministry again called on international organizations to condemn the terrorist attacks by Ukrainian militants, although Zakharova said she was confident that "shamefaced silence" would be their only response.

