Trump Plans for 3 Rounds of Debates Against Harris in September
Republican presidential contender Donald Trump said on Sunday that he wanted to hold three rounds of televised debates against his Democrat rival, Kamala Harris, in September, a month before the US presidential vote.
"The first Debate with Kamala Harris, for President of the United States of America, will be with FoxNews on September 4th, 2024, LIVE from beautiful Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The second Debate will take place on ... ABC ... on September 10th, 2024, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The third Debate will take place on NBC, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on September 25th, 2024," Trump said on Truth Social. Trump did not specify whether Vice President Harris had agreed to show up for all three rounds of debates. If confirmed, this will be her first face-off with Trump following President Joe Biden's disastrous performance against his Republican rival in a debate on June 27.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican presidential contender Donald Trump said on Sunday that he wanted to hold three rounds of televised debates against his Democrat rival, Kamala Harris, in September, a month before the US presidential vote.
"The first Debate with Kamala Harris
, for President of the United States of America, will be with FoxNews on September 4th, 2024, LIVE from beautiful Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The second Debate will take place on ... ABC ... on September 10th, 2024, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The third Debate will take place on NBC, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on September 25th, 2024," Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump did not specify whether Vice President Harris had agreed to show up for all three rounds of debates. If confirmed, this will be her first face-off with Trump following President Joe Biden's disastrous performance against his Republican rival in a debate on June 27.