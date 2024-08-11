International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/trump-plans-for-3-rounds-of-debates-against-harris-in-september-1119726821.html
Trump Plans for 3 Rounds of Debates Against Harris in September
Trump Plans for 3 Rounds of Debates Against Harris in September
Sputnik International
Republican presidential contender Donald Trump said on Sunday that he wanted to hold three rounds of televised debates against his Democrat rival, Kamala Harris, in September, a month before the US presidential vote.
2024-08-11T16:21+0000
2024-08-11T17:54+0000
americas
us
kamala harris
donald trump
joe biden
pennsylvania
2024 us presidential election
presidential debate
republican party
us democratic party
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080139810_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d74f209719ace0b948e71e3e785e5cb0.jpg
"The first Debate with Kamala Harris, for President of the United States of America, will be with FoxNews on September 4th, 2024, LIVE from beautiful Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The second Debate will take place on ... ABC ... on September 10th, 2024, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The third Debate will take place on NBC, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on September 25th, 2024," Trump said on Truth Social. Trump did not specify whether Vice President Harris had agreed to show up for all three rounds of debates. If confirmed, this will be her first face-off with Trump following President Joe Biden's disastrous performance against his Republican rival in a debate on June 27.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/trump-agrees-to-debate-kamala-harris-on-fox-news-1119618576.html
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080139810_81:0:2812:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73295892ee4ecc4611897c8876d26bb1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, kamala harris, 2024 us presidential election, presidential debate, us democrats, us republicans
donald trump, kamala harris, 2024 us presidential election, presidential debate, us democrats, us republicans

Trump Plans for 3 Rounds of Debates Against Harris in September

16:21 GMT 11.08.2024 (Updated: 17:54 GMT 11.08.2024)
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeSen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., talks to reporters about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., talks to reporters about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2024
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican presidential contender Donald Trump said on Sunday that he wanted to hold three rounds of televised debates against his Democrat rival, Kamala Harris, in September, a month before the US presidential vote.
"The first Debate with Kamala Harris, for President of the United States of America, will be with FoxNews on September 4th, 2024, LIVE from beautiful Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The second Debate will take place on ... ABC ... on September 10th, 2024, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The third Debate will take place on NBC, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on September 25th, 2024," Trump said on Truth Social.
US President Donald Trump makes an announcement about U.S. trade relations with China and Hong Kong in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2024
Americas
Trump Agrees to Debate Kamala Harris on Fox News
3 August, 04:23 GMT
Trump did not specify whether Vice President Harris had agreed to show up for all three rounds of debates. If confirmed, this will be her first face-off with Trump following President Joe Biden's disastrous performance against his Republican rival in a debate on June 27.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала