New Finist Aerial Reconnaissance Complex Unveiled at Russia's Army-2024 Forum - Roscosmos
New Finist Aerial Reconnaissance Complex Unveiled at Russia's Army-2024 Forum - Roscosmos
Specialists from a Roscosmos subsidiary, the Scientific and Production Center for Automation and Instrumentation named after Academician N.A. Pilyugin (NPCAP), on Monday showcased their Finist aerial reconnaissance complex at an international forum in Russia.
The Army-2024 international military forum is taking place at Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka in the Moscow Region from August 12-14. The complex features the Finist-1KR UAV, equipped with a gyrostabilized opto-electronic system that includes a visible spectrum camera, laser target designator and thermal imaging camera. It also comprises a secure ground control station, radio equipment for telemetry and video transmission, launch catapults and a set of batteries and charging stations, the company added. The UAV, made of composite materials, has a wingspan of 3.3 meters (10.8 feet) and a max takeoff weight of 15 kilograms (33 pounds) with a payload capacity of 3 kilograms. It features a pulling propeller and an electric brushless motor powered by lithium-ion batteries, the company said.
New Finist Aerial Reconnaissance Complex Unveiled at Russia's Army-2024 Forum - Roscosmos

11:56 GMT 12.08.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Specialists from a Roscosmos subsidiary, the Scientific and Production Center for Automation and Instrumentation named after Academician N.A. Pilyugin (NPCAP), on Monday showcased their Finist aerial reconnaissance complex at an international forum in Russia.
The Army-2024 international military forum is taking place at Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka in the Moscow Region from August 12-14.
"JSC NPCAP has developed the Finist aerial reconnaissance complex on its own initiative, based on an unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] of the flying wing' type," the company told reporters.
The complex features the Finist-1KR UAV, equipped with a gyrostabilized opto-electronic system that includes a visible spectrum camera, laser target designator and thermal imaging camera. It also comprises a secure ground control station, radio equipment for telemetry and video transmission, launch catapults and a set of batteries and charging stations, the company added.
Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the first Arktika-M satellite is transported from an assembling hangar to a launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2024
Russia
Russia Creates 1st Space Surveillance System Over Arctic - Roscosmos
27 April, 23:44 GMT
The UAV, made of composite materials, has a wingspan of 3.3 meters (10.8 feet) and a max takeoff weight of 15 kilograms (33 pounds) with a payload capacity of 3 kilograms. It features a pulling propeller and an electric brushless motor powered by lithium-ion batteries, the company said.
