https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/new-finist-aerial-reconnaissance-complex-unveiled-at-russias-army-2024-forum---roscosmos-1119735681.html

New Finist Aerial Reconnaissance Complex Unveiled at Russia's Army-2024 Forum - Roscosmos

New Finist Aerial Reconnaissance Complex Unveiled at Russia's Army-2024 Forum - Roscosmos

Sputnik International

Specialists from a Roscosmos subsidiary, the Scientific and Production Center for Automation and Instrumentation named after Academician N.A. Pilyugin (NPCAP), on Monday showcased their Finist aerial reconnaissance complex at an international forum in Russia.

2024-08-12T11:56+0000

2024-08-12T11:56+0000

2024-08-12T11:56+0000

russia

russia

patriot park

kubinka

roscosmos

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103678587_0:212:2889:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_6bc0f19dca359a7dbe537539ab237855.jpg

The Army-2024 international military forum is taking place at Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka in the Moscow Region from August 12-14. The complex features the Finist-1KR UAV, equipped with a gyrostabilized opto-electronic system that includes a visible spectrum camera, laser target designator and thermal imaging camera. It also comprises a secure ground control station, radio equipment for telemetry and video transmission, launch catapults and a set of batteries and charging stations, the company added. The UAV, made of composite materials, has a wingspan of 3.3 meters (10.8 feet) and a max takeoff weight of 15 kilograms (33 pounds) with a payload capacity of 3 kilograms. It features a pulling propeller and an electric brushless motor powered by lithium-ion batteries, the company said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russia-creates-1st-space-surveillance-system-over-arctic---roscosmos-1118150198.html

russia

patriot park

kubinka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

specialists from a roscosmos, aerial reconnaissance complex, international forum in russia