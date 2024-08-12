https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/poland-signs-agreement-to-produce-48-patriot-system-launchers---us-ambassador-1119735542.html

Poland Signs Agreement to Produce 48 Patriot System Launchers

Poland Signs Agreement to Produce 48 Patriot System Launchers

Poland has signed an agreement on the production of 48 launchers of the Patriot surface-to-air missile system, United States Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski said on Monday during the signing ceremony.

"Thanks to the agreement signed today, Polish firms will deliver 48 M903 launchers, which will be manufactured in Poland," the ambassador said. He added that Poland will have "the highest capabilities in air defense" with these weapons. Last month, the US approved a $2 billion defense loan to Poland. Polish National Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who attended the signing ceremony, said that the contract was worth more that $1 billion. He also stated that new military contracts would be signed soon.

