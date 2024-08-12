https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/poland-signs-agreement-to-produce-48-patriot-system-launchers---us-ambassador-1119735542.html
Poland Signs Agreement to Produce 48 Patriot System Launchers
Poland Signs Agreement to Produce 48 Patriot System Launchers
Sputnik International
Poland has signed an agreement on the production of 48 launchers of the Patriot surface-to-air missile system, United States Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski said on Monday during the signing ceremony.
2024-08-12T11:26+0000
2024-08-12T11:26+0000
2024-08-12T11:27+0000
military
poland
patriot
patriot missiles
patriot missile system
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117296575_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_ade83f4c367128d816b4e1e1eb4bc149.jpg
"Thanks to the agreement signed today, Polish firms will deliver 48 M903 launchers, which will be manufactured in Poland," the ambassador said. He added that Poland will have "the highest capabilities in air defense" with these weapons. Last month, the US approved a $2 billion defense loan to Poland. Polish National Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who attended the signing ceremony, said that the contract was worth more that $1 billion. He also stated that new military contracts would be signed soon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/us-sending-to-ukraine-older-patriot-battery-valued-at-100mln---pentagon-1119343805.html
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117296575_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ce8f16b6c5f9a66a5424dc0eed79905.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
poland signs agreement, patriot system launchers, ambassador to poland mark brzezinski
poland signs agreement, patriot system launchers, ambassador to poland mark brzezinski
Poland Signs Agreement to Produce 48 Patriot System Launchers
11:26 GMT 12.08.2024 (Updated: 11:27 GMT 12.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland has signed an agreement on the production of 48 launchers of the Patriot surface-to-air missile system, United States Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski said on Monday during the signing ceremony.
"Thanks to the agreement signed today, Polish firms will deliver
48 M903 launchers, which will be manufactured in Poland," the ambassador said.
He added that Poland will have "the highest capabilities in air defense" with these weapons.
Last month, the US approved a $2 billion defense loan to Poland.
Polish National Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who attended the signing ceremony, said that the contract was worth more that $1 billion. He also stated that new military contracts would be signed soon.