Poland to Produce Patriot Air Defense Missile Launchers - Defense Ministry
Poland will manufacture missile launchers for US Patriot air defense systems, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding that the correspondent agreement will be signed on August 12.
"On Monday [August 12], at the 3rd Warsaw Missile Brigade in Sochaczew, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Beyda will participate in the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Huta Stalowa Wola and Raytheon Polska enterprises for the production of 48 M903 launchers that are part of Patriot air and missile defense systems," the statement read. Parts of Patriot systems will be produced in Poland as part of equipping the Polish troops under the Wisla air defense program aimed at bolstering the country's air and missile defense capabilities. The air systems production will run through 2027-2029.
