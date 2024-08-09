https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/us-hypocrisy-on-full-display-as-gov-makes-dubious-fara-claims-against-scott-ritter-1119698844.html

US Hypocrisy on Full Display as Gov Makes 'Dubious' FARA Claims Against Scott Ritter

US Hypocrisy on Full Display as Gov Makes 'Dubious' FARA Claims Against Scott Ritter

The US' latest effort to target Scott Ritter have fully put on display the government's hypocrisy as it picks and chooses when to stay its hand and when to weaponize the Foreign Agents Registration Act against Americans.

The US' latest effort to target Scott Ritter have fully put on display the government's hypocrisy as it picks and chooses when to stay its hand and when to weaponize the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) against Americans, US attorney John Jackman told Sputnik.The Wednesday raid took place at Ritter's home in New York as investigators have sought to argue that the former weapons inspector's journalistic work is being framed at the direction of the Russian government. However, the claims could not be further from the truth."FARA, kind of by its very nature, is enforced ambiguously, which leads to very unequal levels of enforcement and basically, you know, there's potential for it to be weaponized against political speech that the United States, especially our foreign policy establishment, finds problematic," Jackman told Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines on Friday.Potential FARA offenders are flagged by the US government if they fall under certain specifications, such as an individual who is documented as having been directed at the sole discretion of a foreign principal. That said, there are exemptions that protect "bonafide" media services, which Jackman noted its exact definition is "somewhat ambiguous.""I think this comes down to where they can kind of find these ambiguities in foreign agent laws since it's been enacted and then also sort of play upon some of the jingoism and fear that the government is really trying to stoke, especially toward Russia but also toward countries in the Middle East as well, which Scott Ritter has been sympathetic to."Jackman, who also serves as the regular co-host of DD Geopolitics, contrasted the government's accusations against Ritter to that of the relationship between the Israeli lobby in the US and Congress. "The hypocrisy is so profound," he said."The Israeli lobby being able to literally buy [congressional] seats, yet the United States treats all the deference that our media, that our politicians give to Israel, literally the exact propaganda lines that the Israeli government will say to justify, you know, the war and occupation going in Gaza, in the West Bank," Jackman told Thomas.The Wednesday raid also came the same week court documents revealed Hunter Biden took in million from Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu in exchange for attempting to exert his influence on the US government during his father's vice presidency. Additionally, former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway registered as a foreign agent who would be lobbying on behalf of pro-Ukrainian interests.Unlike in the Biden findings, where evidence shows an agent-principal relationship had been established between the two parties, that isn't the case for Ritter. "This is one of the meaningful differences with Scott," Jackman said."It would be a lot easier in this country, for example, to take advantage of a Ukrainian interest who's willing to pay you to go on the airwaves and spout Ukrainian propaganda. It would be a lot easier to get that into the mainstream than it would to, you know, take the other side of it in this country, which requires just kind of by its very nature - and you all know - a lot of independence."

