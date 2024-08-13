https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/global-lithium-reserves-ranked-by-country-1119758925.html

Global Lithium Reserves Ranked by Country

Lithium is essential for the production of aluminum semi-finished products, electronics, and laser equipment, and is used in the aerospace and nuclear power industries. Many experts believe independent lithium mining is a strategic task.Some of lithium’s modern applications also include advanced medical treatments for bipolar disorder and mania.Today the richest reserves of lithium are found mainly in South America, as well as in the United States, Australia and China.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn more!

