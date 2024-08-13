https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/holding-international-buddhist-forum-in-russia-boosts-intercultural-dialogue---lavrov-1119750834.html

Holding International Buddhist Forum in Russia Boosts Intercultural Dialogue - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has welcomed the participants of the second international Buddhist forum, saying that it gives an impetus to developing intercultural dialogue and contributes to strengthening the atmosphere of friendship between peoples.

“In the context of the ongoing formation of a multipolar world order ... your meetings give additional impetus to the development of intercultural and interfaith dialogue, contribute to cementing the atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding between people, and to the unification of efforts to solve common and pressing problems,” Lavrov said in a welcome letter to the forum, which was read on Tuesday at the opening ceremony by Alexey Maslov, the head of the Foundation for the Promotion of Buddhist Education and Research. Lavrov said that the initiative launched last year confirmed its relevance as there are representatives of various countries, prominent politicians, scientists, and public figures taking part in the forum. The top Russian diplomat expressed confidence that this year's forum will contribute to the discussion on the importance of spiritual and moral values and help strengthen international humanitarian cooperation. The forum takes place in Russia's city of Ulan-Ude on August 12-14. Delegations from 15 countries are expected to take part in the event, including from Japan, Laos, Cambodia, Bhutan, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka and some Western states, among others.

