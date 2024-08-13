https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/houthis-take-control-of-ohchr-office-in-sanaa-confiscate-property---un-human-rights-chief-1119754287.html

Houthis Take Control of OHCHR Office in Sanaa, Confiscate Property - UN Human Rights Chief

Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has taken control of the OHCHR office in Sanaa and confiscated everything that was located there, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Tuesday.

"Entering a UN office without permission and seizing documents and property by force are wholly inconsistent with the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations. This is also a serious attack on the ability of the UN to perform its mandate, including with respect to the promotion and protection of human rights, which my Office is there to defend," Turk said in a statement. The attack occurred on August 3, the statement added. The movement must leave the premises of the UN office and return all assets and belongings immediately, Turk said. Such a raid took place for the first time in the organization's history, UN Human Rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told Sputnik. The Houthis detained 13 UN staff, including six employees of the UN Human Rights Office, on June 6-7, the office said, adding that two other employees had already been held by the movement since November 2021 and August 2023 respectively.

