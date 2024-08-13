https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/irans-un-mission-says-will-not-engage-in-ceasefire-talks-between-hamas-israel-1119758049.html
Iran's UN Mission Says Will Not Engage in Ceasefire Talks Between Hamas, Israel
Tehran has not participated nor plans to engage in the indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said on Tuesday in a statement.
"We have not engaged in the indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and the regime, facilitated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, and hold no intention for involvement in such negotiations," the statement said. The remarks were in response to a question about whether Iran is considering sending representatives to the ceasefire talks. Earlier, Reuters reported that Iran was considering sending a representative to ceasefire talks, but the envoy would participate indirectly to maintain diplomatic communication with the US. The leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the US have issued a joint statement calling on Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire discussions from August 14–15. However, Hamas has not yet decided on participating in the Gaza talks. In July, Israel and Hamas indirectly resumed negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of hostages. The negotiation process had been stalled for more than a month since US President Joe Biden, on behalf of Israel, announced a new plan to resolve the conflict in Gaza.
2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tehran has not participated nor plans to engage in the indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said on Tuesday in a statement.
"We have not engaged in the indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and the regime, facilitated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, and hold no intention for involvement in such negotiations," the statement said.
The remarks were in response to a question about whether Iran is considering sending representatives to the ceasefire talks
.
Earlier, Reuters reported that Iran was considering sending a representative to ceasefire talks, but the envoy would participate indirectly to maintain diplomatic communication
with the US.
The leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the US have issued a joint statement calling on Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire discussions from August 14–15. However, Hamas has not yet decided on participating in the Gaza talks.
In July, Israel and Hamas indirectly resumed negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
in exchange for the release of hostages. The negotiation process had been stalled for more than a month since US President Joe Biden, on behalf of Israel, announced a new plan to resolve the conflict
in Gaza.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry says that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 39,900.