Iran's UN Mission Says Will Not Engage in Ceasefire Talks Between Hamas, Israel

Tehran has not participated nor plans to engage in the indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said on Tuesday in a statement.

"We have not engaged in the indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and the regime, facilitated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, and hold no intention for involvement in such negotiations," the statement said. The remarks were in response to a question about whether Iran is considering sending representatives to the ceasefire talks. Earlier, Reuters reported that Iran was considering sending a representative to ceasefire talks, but the envoy would participate indirectly to maintain diplomatic communication with the US. The leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the US have issued a joint statement calling on Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire discussions from August 14–15. However, Hamas has not yet decided on participating in the Gaza talks. In July, Israel and Hamas indirectly resumed negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of hostages. The negotiation process had been stalled for more than a month since US President Joe Biden, on behalf of Israel, announced a new plan to resolve the conflict in Gaza.

