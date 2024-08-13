https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/israel-says-hamas-will-release-20-35-alive-hostages-at-first-stage-of-deal---reports-1119752927.html
Israel Says Hamas Will Release 20-35 Alive Hostages at First Stage of Deal - Reports
Sputnik International
Palestinian movement Hamas is expected to release 20-35 live hostages in the first phase of the Gaza deal, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
2024-08-13T12:38+0000
2024-08-13T12:38+0000
2024-08-13T12:38+0000
world
middle east
yoav gallant
joe biden
palestine-israel conflict
israel
jerusalem
egypt
hamas
knesset
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114815396_0:23:3013:1718_1920x0_80_0_0_482b0400d62c3ad3e601bc35c213c46d.jpg
This is a key condition for Israel in the implementation of the three-stage deal unveiled by the administration of US President Joe Biden earlier this year. The minister announced the information at a closed-door meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the newspaper reported. There are reportedly about 115 hostages remaining, 76 of whom are believed to be alive. Last week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced that Egypt, Qatar, and the United States had issued a statement urging Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire talks on August 14-15. The leaders of the three countries expressed readiness to present a final proposal to secure a ceasefire.
israel
jerusalem
egypt
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, israel lebanon, who’s in charge of hamas, hamas leader
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas is expected to release 20-35 live hostages in the first phase of the Gaza deal, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
This is a key condition for Israel in the implementation of the three-stage deal
unveiled by the administration of US President Joe Biden earlier this year.
The minister announced the information at a closed-door meeting
of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the newspaper reported.
There are reportedly about 115 hostages remaining, 76 of whom are believed to be alive.
Last week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced that Egypt, Qatar, and the United States had issued a statement urging Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire talks
on August 14-15. The leaders of the three countries expressed readiness to present a final proposal to secure a ceasefire.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took more than 200 hostages. According to Israel, about 1,200 people were killed. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 39,900, according to the enclave's health ministry.