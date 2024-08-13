https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/israel-says-hamas-will-release-20-35-alive-hostages-at-first-stage-of-deal---reports-1119752927.html

Israel Says Hamas Will Release 20-35 Alive Hostages at First Stage of Deal - Reports

Israel Says Hamas Will Release 20-35 Alive Hostages at First Stage of Deal - Reports

Sputnik International

Palestinian movement Hamas is expected to release 20-35 live hostages in the first phase of the Gaza deal, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

2024-08-13T12:38+0000

2024-08-13T12:38+0000

2024-08-13T12:38+0000

world

middle east

yoav gallant

joe biden

palestine-israel conflict

israel

jerusalem

egypt

hamas

knesset

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114815396_0:23:3013:1718_1920x0_80_0_0_482b0400d62c3ad3e601bc35c213c46d.jpg

This is a key condition for Israel in the implementation of the three-stage deal unveiled by the administration of US President Joe Biden earlier this year. The minister announced the information at a closed-door meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the newspaper reported. There are reportedly about 115 hostages remaining, 76 of whom are believed to be alive. Last week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced that Egypt, Qatar, and the United States had issued a statement urging Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire talks on August 14-15. The leaders of the three countries expressed readiness to present a final proposal to secure a ceasefire.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/date-for-possible-resumption-of-gaza-talks-revealed-1119689357.html

israel

jerusalem

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, israel lebanon, who’s in charge of hamas, hamas leader