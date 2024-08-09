https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/date-for-possible-resumption-of-gaza-talks-revealed-1119689357.html

Date for Possible Resumption of Gaza Talks Revealed

Date for Possible Resumption of Gaza Talks Revealed

Sputnik International

Washington, Cairo and Doha have repeatedly urged Israel and Hamas to halt fighting in Gaza that has killed almost 40,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

2024-08-09T05:38+0000

2024-08-09T05:38+0000

2024-08-09T06:08+0000

world

israel

gaza strip

ceasefire

agreement

talks

hostilities

militants

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119688850_0:0:1721:968_1920x0_80_0_0_071520afa52cd4d3f237039fe1d4295c.jpg

Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, should resume urgent discussions in Doha or Cairo on August 15 "to close all remaining gaps" and start implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza without "further delay", the US, Qatar and Egypt said in a joint statement.The document was inked by US President Joe Biden and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, as well as Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.Egypt, Qatar and the US have worked "for months to reach a framework agreement, and it is now on the table, with only details of implementation missing", according to the statement.The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the proposal by signaling a readiness to send a delegation to attend the August 15 talks, while Hamas has yet to respond.The statement by Washington, Doha and Cairo comes amid months of failed attempts to clinch a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel’s continued bombardment has already killed at least 39,699 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the Palestinian enclave.Hamas insists a permanent halt to the hostilities should have been agreed at the very beginning of the ceasefire talks, while Netanyahu stresses that post-pause in hostilities, the Israel Defense Forces must be allowed to go ahead with their destruction of Hamas militants.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/hamas-rejects-israels-new-conditions-for-ceasefire-in-gaza---movement-representative-1119518708.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/israel-accused-of-purposefully-delaying-gaza-ceasefire-proposal--1119281396.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

palestinian militant group hamas, gaza ceasefire, gaza ceasefire deal, hamas-israel talks, israel’s continued bombardment of gaza, hamas militants