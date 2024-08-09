https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/date-for-possible-resumption-of-gaza-talks-revealed-1119689357.html
Date for Possible Resumption of Gaza Talks Revealed
Date for Possible Resumption of Gaza Talks Revealed
Washington, Cairo and Doha have repeatedly urged Israel and Hamas to halt fighting in Gaza that has killed almost 40,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.
Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, should resume urgent discussions in Doha or Cairo on August 15 "to close all remaining gaps" and start implementing the ceasefire agreement
in Gaza without "further delay", the US, Qatar and Egypt said in a joint statement.
The document was inked by US President Joe Biden
and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, as well as Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
"As mediators, if necessary, we are prepared to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties," the statement pointed out.
Egypt, Qatar and the US have worked "for months to reach a framework agreement, and it is now on the table, with only details of implementation missing", according to the statement.
The three added that it is "time to bring immediate relief, both to the long-suffering people of Gaza, as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families."
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the proposal by signaling a readiness to send a delegation to attend the August 15 talks, while Hamas has yet to respond.
The statement by Washington, Doha and Cairo comes amid months of failed attempts to clinch a ceasefire in Gaza
, where Israel’s continued bombardment has already killed at least 39,699
Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the Palestinian enclave.
Hamas insists a permanent halt to the hostilities should have been agreed at the very beginning of the ceasefire talks, while Netanyahu stresses that post-pause in hostilities, the Israel Defense Forces must be allowed to go ahead with their destruction of Hamas militants.