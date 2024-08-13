https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/russian-church-in-south-carolina-held-services-amid-hurricane-debby---priest-1119757227.html
Russian Church in South Carolina Held Services Amid Hurricane Debby - Priest
"By God's grace, we served vespers Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights, and we served Liturgy on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings. Sometimes during services we would have heavy downpours, but there were no unfortunate instances," Father Anastasy said. The priest pointed out that some areas got over 20 inches of rain, and streets were closed due to flooding.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The clergy and parishioners of the Russian Orthodox Church of Sts. Cyril and Methodius in South Carolina conducted services despite the severe weather conditions, the parish rector, archpriest Anastasy Yatrelis, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
“By God's grace, we served vespers Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights, and we served Liturgy
on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings. Sometimes during services we would have heavy downpours, but there were no unfortunate instances,” Father Anastasy said.
The priest pointed out that some areas got over 20 inches of rain, and streets were closed due to flooding.
“A few faithful lost a tree in their yards; power for some was lost for 2 to 6 hours, but there were no injuries,” the priest said.
Hurricane Debby hit the US last week and caused widespread power outages across Florida and Georgia.
In response, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared states of emergency.
The church, one of only two Russian churches in South Carolina, is situated in the city of Summersville, just 23 miles from Charleston, which has experienced major problems due to the hurricane.