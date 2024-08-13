International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Soldiers Hunt Ukrainian Baba Yaga Drones Near Kupyansk
UAV operators of the Battlegroup Zapad of the Russian Armed Forces said they started to hunt for Ukrainian Baba-Yaga drones on the Kupyansk direction, a fighter of the Kontora group of the 1st Guard Tank Army of the Battlegroup Zapad with the call sign Svarog told Sputnik.
Russian Battlegroup Zapad UAV operators say they have started to hunt for Ukrainian Baba Yaga drones in the Kupyansk area, a fighter from the Kontora group of Battlegroup Zapad's 1st Guards Tank Army with the call sign "Svarog" told Sputnik.Svarog specified that in the Kupyansk area, the enemy uses agricultural drones both to attack the positions of Russian forces, and to supply their units with food and water, so the Kontora group fighters track them down and then ram them.
The Baba Yaga drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle, originally developed for agricultural purposes, used by Ukrainian forces.
Russian Battlegroup Zapad UAV operators say they have started to hunt for Ukrainian Baba Yaga drones in the Kupyansk area, a fighter from the Kontora group of Battlegroup Zapad's 1st Guards Tank Army with the call sign "Svarog" told Sputnik.

"I am a pilot who has just shot down six agro-drones, six Baba Yaga ones. Such targets mean a lot to us, [they motivate us] to try harder. It's like gambling already, we are hunting them on purpose," the soldier explained.

Svarog specified that in the Kupyansk area, the enemy uses agricultural drones both to attack the positions of Russian forces, and to supply their units with food and water, so the Kontora group fighters track them down and then ram them.

"Despite the fact that the whole West is helping them, America is supplying its best technology, we are not standing still either, we are developing [our equipment], introducing [innovations]... We are ahead, or equal [in some fields], but we are not inferior in anything," Svarog stressed.

