Russian Soldiers Hunt Ukrainian Baba Yaga Drones Near Kupyansk

UAV operators of the Battlegroup Zapad of the Russian Armed Forces said they started to hunt for Ukrainian Baba-Yaga drones on the Kupyansk direction, a fighter of the Kontora group of the 1st Guard Tank Army of the Battlegroup Zapad with the call sign Svarog told Sputnik.

Russian Battlegroup Zapad UAV operators say they have started to hunt for Ukrainian Baba Yaga drones in the Kupyansk area, a fighter from the Kontora group of Battlegroup Zapad's 1st Guards Tank Army with the call sign "Svarog" told Sputnik.Svarog specified that in the Kupyansk area, the enemy uses agricultural drones both to attack the positions of Russian forces, and to supply their units with food and water, so the Kontora group fighters track them down and then ram them.

