Ukraine Loses Up to 420 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 420 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD
The Russian armed forces continue to repel attempted invasion of Ukrainian troops of the Kursk Region, and Kiev has lost up to 420 servicemen in the direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.
"During the day, the losses of the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to 420 military personnel, 55 armored vehicles, including three tanks, eight armored personnel carriers, an infantry fighting vehicle, 43 armored combat vehicles, 31 vehicles, a multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said. Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack near the settlement of Martynovka settlement, where up to 15 enemy soldiers destroyed, the ministry said, adding that the military defeated Ukrainian troops in the Mikhailovka, Korenevo, Nikolayevo-Darino, Oleshnya, Sudzha and Nikolaevka. Russian air strikes on Ukrainian units in the Kursk Region resulted in the capture of six enemy soldiers, the ministry said. Ukrainian troops have lost up to 2,030 soldiers, 35 tanks, four air defense systems during the attack on the Kursk Region, the ministry concluded.
Ukraine Loses Up to 420 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD

11:43 GMT 13.08.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces continue to repel attempted invasion of Ukrainian troops of the Kursk Region, and Kiev has lost up to 420 servicemen in the direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.
"During the day, the losses of the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to 420 military personnel, 55 armored vehicles, including three tanks, eight armored personnel carriers, an infantry fighting vehicle, 43 armored combat vehicles, 31 vehicles, a multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said.
Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack near the settlement of Martynovka settlement, where up to 15 enemy soldiers destroyed, the ministry said, adding that the military defeated Ukrainian troops in the Mikhailovka, Korenevo, Nikolayevo-Darino, Oleshnya, Sudzha and Nikolaevka.
Russian air strikes on Ukrainian units in the Kursk Region resulted in the capture of six enemy soldiers, the ministry said.
Ukrainian troops have lost up to 2,030 soldiers, 35 tanks, four air defense systems during the attack on the Kursk Region, the ministry concluded.
