Enemy Will Receive Proper Response in Russia's Border Regions - Putin

The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The enemy will certainly receive a proper response, and all the goals we face will undoubtedly be achieved," Putin said at an operational meeting with representatives of the law enforcement on the situation in the Kursk region. The relative calm situation in the Bryansk Region today does not guarantee that this will continue, we need to prepare for different scenarios, Putin said. "If it is relatively calm in the Bryansk Region today, this does not mean that the same situation will remain there tomorrow. I ask you to take this very carefully together with the law enforcement agencies, together with the headquarters, which is being created through the FSB of Russia with the support of Rosgvardiya. All the issues that need to be discussed, in order to prepare for any development of the situation, together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, must be prepared and resolved in advance," the president said.Kiev's action in Russia's Kursk Region aims to stop the offensive of Russian troops along the front line, Putin said.The pace of the offensive of the Russian forces on the front line after the events in the Kursk Region not only did not decrease, but increased by 1.5 times, Putin said, adding that despite Kiev's provocations, Russian troops were advancing along the entire line of contact.Vladimir Putin pledged that an assessment of the current developments in Russia's Kursk Region would be made.The main task of the Russian Defense Ministry at the moment is to push the Ukrainian troops back from Russian territory, the president added. Russian border guards must ensure reliable protection of the state borders, he also said.The fight against Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups is one of the main tasks of work in the Kursk Region, Putin added.The defense ministry must kick the enemy out of the region, Putin said.The situation in the Kursk Region shows that Kiev rejects all the peace proposals of Moscow and mediators, Putin"Apparently, the enemy is striving to improve its negotiating positions in the future, but what kind of negotiations can we talk about at all with people who indiscriminately strike at civilians, civilian infrastructure, or try to create a threat to nuclear energy facilities? What can we talk about with them at all?" Putin said.

