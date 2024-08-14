https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/china-urges-probe-into-reports-of-israeli-soldiers-abuse-of-palestinian-detainees---envoy-1119761901.html
The UN political representative, Rosemary Di Carlo, said earlier in the day that the UN also welcomes an offer by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to bring both sides together on a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and humanitarian relief. Last week, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States called on Israel and Hamas to resume discussions on the terms of a ceasefire on August 14-15. The leaders of the three countries said they were ready to present a final proposal to reach a deal.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Beijing is concerned about reports of sexual abuse by Israeli soldiers against Palestinian detainees and is calling for an investigation, Chinese Permanent Representative to the United Nations Fu Cong said on Tuesday.
"We are greatly concerned about the incidence of sexual abuse by Israeli soldiers against Palestinian detainees
," Fu said at the UN Security Council during a meeting of Gaza's members. "We call for an investigation and accountability."
He also noted that China has called on Israel to cease all settlement activities.
The Chinese envoy also urged the US to positively influence Israel and push it to end the slaughter of civilians in Gaza.
“The US as the largest supplier of weapons has enough influence over Israel. We hope that the US will take sincere and responsible actions to push Israel to stop its military operations in Gaza as soon as possible, and to stop slaughtering civilians,” Fu emphasized.
He added that the situation in Gaza is worsening, with diseases spreading rapidly.
The UN political representative, Rosemary Di Carlo, said earlier in the day that the UN also welcomes an offer by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to bring both sides together on a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and humanitarian relief.
Last week, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States called on Israel and Hamas to resume discussions on the terms of a ceasefire on August 14-15. The leaders of the three countries said they were ready to present a final proposal to reach a deal.