Russian Government Extends Temporary Ban on Gasoline Exports Until End of 2024

The Russian government has extended a temporary ban on gasoline exports until the end of 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

Currently, Russia has an embargo on the export of gasoline abroad, except for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries, imposed by the Cabinet of Ministers for the period from March 1 to September 1. At the end of May, the ban was temporarily lifted, and its effect resumed on August 1. The embargo on gasoline exports does not apply to fuel exported for international humanitarian assistance and for the personal use of citizens. The restriction also does not apply to supplies within the framework of intergovernmental agreements, including the EAEU countries.

