Harris Campaign Says Presidential Debates Secured With Trump in September, October

Two debates are set between Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and only one debate will be scheduled between their running mates, the Harris campaign said on Thursday.

"Donald Trump's campaign accepted our proposal for three debates - two presidential and a vice presidential debate," the Harris campaign said in a press release. One presidential debate will take place on September 10 and a second sometime in October, the release noted. The Harris campaign further said that the vice presidential debate between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Republican Senator JD Vance will take place on October 1. Earlier in the day, Vance said he wanted to debate Walz on September 18 as well.

