Israeli Delegation Arrives in Qatar to Hold Ceasefire Talks - Netanyahu's Adviser

The Israeli delegation sent to hold negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza Strip has arrived in Doha, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's adviser Dmitri Gendelman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Israeli delegation has landed in Doha. The negotiations will start at 5 p.m. [14:00 GMT]. The talks are expected to take one day, but can continue for another day or two, if necessary," Gendelman said. On Wednesday, Gendelman said that the delegation includes Mossad head David Barnea, Israeli Security Agency head Ronen Bar, hostage exchange coordinator, retired Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, and Foreign Policy Adviser Ophir Falk. Last week, Egypt, Qatar and the United States called on Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas to resume talks on the terms of a ceasefire on August 14-15. The three countries' leaders said they were ready to present a final proposal to reach a deal. Hamas representative in Lebanon Ahmed Abdel Hadi told Sputnik on Tuesday that the Palestinian movement would not participate in the negotiations.

