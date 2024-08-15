International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/israeli-delegation-arrives-in-qatar-to-hold-ceasefire-talks---netanyahus-adviser-1119780742.html
Israeli Delegation Arrives in Qatar to Hold Ceasefire Talks - Netanyahu's Adviser
Israeli Delegation Arrives in Qatar to Hold Ceasefire Talks - Netanyahu's Adviser
Sputnik International
The Israeli delegation sent to hold negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza Strip has arrived in Doha, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's adviser Dmitri Gendelman told Sputnik on Thursday.
2024-08-15T15:05+0000
2024-08-15T15:05+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
nitzan alon
israel
qatar
doha
hamas
mossad
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119780928_0:72:3385:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_ffce24b51c523a8fa5ec22d473ee2aef.jpg
"The Israeli delegation has landed in Doha. The negotiations will start at 5 p.m. [14:00 GMT]. The talks are expected to take one day, but can continue for another day or two, if necessary," Gendelman said. On Wednesday, Gendelman said that the delegation includes Mossad head David Barnea, Israeli Security Agency head Ronen Bar, hostage exchange coordinator, retired Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, and Foreign Policy Adviser Ophir Falk. Last week, Egypt, Qatar and the United States called on Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas to resume talks on the terms of a ceasefire on August 14-15. The three countries' leaders said they were ready to present a final proposal to reach a deal. Hamas representative in Lebanon Ahmed Abdel Hadi told Sputnik on Tuesday that the Palestinian movement would not participate in the negotiations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/us-officials-believe-israel-will-never-destroy-hamas--report---1119777822.html
israel
qatar
doha
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119780928_328:0:3059:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c0dd7be654937fe0977ab04a6252d16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks

Israeli Delegation Arrives in Qatar to Hold Ceasefire Talks - Netanyahu's Adviser

15:05 GMT 15.08.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovA view on Qatar's capital Doha.
A view on Qatar's capital Doha. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli delegation sent to hold negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza Strip has arrived in Doha, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's adviser Dmitri Gendelman told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The Israeli delegation has landed in Doha. The negotiations will start at 5 p.m. [14:00 GMT]. The talks are expected to take one day, but can continue for another day or two, if necessary," Gendelman said.
On Wednesday, Gendelman said that the delegation includes Mossad head David Barnea, Israeli Security Agency head Ronen Bar, hostage exchange coordinator, retired Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, and Foreign Policy Adviser Ophir Falk.
Last week, Egypt, Qatar and the United States called on Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas to resume talks on the terms of a ceasefire on August 14-15. The three countries' leaders said they were ready to present a final proposal to reach a deal. Hamas representative in Lebanon Ahmed Abdel Hadi told Sputnik on Tuesday that the Palestinian movement would not participate in the negotiations.
An Israeli soldier jumps from the top of a tank in an area near the Israeli-Gaza border, seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2024
World
US Officials Believe Israel Will Never Destroy Hamas – Report
10:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала