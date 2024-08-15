https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/us-officials-believe-israel-will-never-destroy-hamas--report---1119777822.html

US Officials Believe Israel Will Never Destroy Hamas – Report

The Israeli military has been striking Hamas fighters since October 2023, when the Palestinian armed group staged a surprise attack on the Jewish state.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119777305_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40a2c6c2dd541a336c7f738768a44f50.jpg

A growing number of US national security officials reportedly insist that although Hamas was badly damaged by the Israeli military’s attacks, Tel Aviv "would never be able to completely eliminate the group."The Israel Defense Forces' ongoing bombings are only increasing risks to Gaza civilians while the possibility of further weakening Hamas has diminished, the sources also argue, as reported.The claims followed Hamas announcing that it will not partake in the indirect talks on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal that are due to resume in Doha, Qatar on August 15.The US, Qatar and Egypt earlier urged Israel and Hamas to resume urgent discussions so as "to close all remaining gaps" and start implementing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza without "further delay." The call came amid months of failed attempts to clinch the truce deal on Gaza, where Israel's continued bombardment has already killed around 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

