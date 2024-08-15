https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/us-officials-believe-israel-will-never-destroy-hamas--report---1119777822.html
US Officials Believe Israel Will Never Destroy Hamas – Report
US Officials Believe Israel Will Never Destroy Hamas – Report
Sputnik International
The Israeli military has been striking Hamas fighters since October 2023, when the Palestinian armed group staged a surprise attack on the Jewish state.
2024-08-15T10:05+0000
2024-08-15T10:05+0000
2024-08-15T10:05+0000
world
us
israel
qatar
egypt
hamas
deal
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119777305_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40a2c6c2dd541a336c7f738768a44f50.jpg
A growing number of US national security officials reportedly insist that although Hamas was badly damaged by the Israeli military’s attacks, Tel Aviv "would never be able to completely eliminate the group."The Israel Defense Forces' ongoing bombings are only increasing risks to Gaza civilians while the possibility of further weakening Hamas has diminished, the sources also argue, as reported.The claims followed Hamas announcing that it will not partake in the indirect talks on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal that are due to resume in Doha, Qatar on August 15.The US, Qatar and Egypt earlier urged Israel and Hamas to resume urgent discussions so as "to close all remaining gaps" and start implementing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza without "further delay." The call came amid months of failed attempts to clinch the truce deal on Gaza, where Israel's continued bombardment has already killed around 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/netanyahu-gallant-rift-exposes-different-approaches-to-resolving-gaza-war---analyst-1119752298.html
israel
qatar
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119777305_342:0:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1bc73617842da2fa37be2560a4c830e3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
the israel defense forces, the palestinian militant group hamas, the indirect talks on a gaza ceasefire deal, the israeli military’s attacks on hamas
the israel defense forces, the palestinian militant group hamas, the indirect talks on a gaza ceasefire deal, the israeli military’s attacks on hamas
US Officials Believe Israel Will Never Destroy Hamas – Report
The Israeli military has been striking Hamas since October last year, when the Palestinian group staged a surprise attack on the Jewish state.
A growing number of US national security officials reportedly insist that although Hamas was badly damaged by the Israeli military’s attacks
, Tel Aviv "would never be able to completely eliminate the group."
The Israel Defense Forces' ongoing bombings are only increasing risks to Gaza civilians
while the possibility of further weakening Hamas has diminished, the sources also argue, as reported.
The claims followed Hamas announcing that it will not partake in the indirect talks on a Gaza ceasefire
and hostage release deal that are due to resume in Doha, Qatar on August 15.
The Palestinian group made it clear that they want a roadmap for implementing the agreement and would "not engage in negotiations for the sake of negotiations in order to provide cover for Israel to continue its war."
The US, Qatar and Egypt earlier urged Israel and Hamas to resume urgent discussions so as "to close all remaining gaps" and start implementing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza
without "further delay."
The call came amid months of failed attempts to clinch the truce deal on Gaza, where Israel's continued bombardment has already killed around 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.