Moldovagaz Says Suspended Natural Gas Purchases Due to Spike in Gas Prices in Europe

Moldova's energy company Moldovagaz has suspended its purchases of natural gas due to a sharp spike in prices in the European gas market, its head Vadim Ceban said on Thursday.

"We made purchases last week and then took a break. We will see how things will go on, and perhaps next week we will resume purchases for September," Ceban told reporters. The Moldovagaz head also expressed his hope that gas prices would stabilize soon. In early August, the gas prices on the European market hit $457 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is highest since last December. In late July, Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said that the country needed to pump 150 million cubic meters of gas to its gas storage by November 1, which is about 15% of the average annual gas consumption in Moldova.

