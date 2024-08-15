https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/nearly-half-of-canadians-struggling-to-meet-daily-expenses-due-to-rising-prices---statcan-1119782371.html

Nearly Half of Canadians Struggling to Meet Daily Expenses Due to Rising Prices - StatCan

Close to half of Canadians (45%) have reported that rising prices have affected their ability to meet daily expenses, Statistics Canada (StatCan) said on Thursday.

The data come from the latest cycle of the Canadian Social Survey, collected from April 19 to June 3, Statistics Canada said in the latest edition of its "The Daily" bulletin. Close to four in ten Canadians (38%) said they are "very concerned" about their ability to either afford a home or rent due to rising prices - an 8% increase from two years ago, Statistics Canada said. In addition, nearly a fourth of Canadians reported their households as being very or somewhat likely, respectively 8% and 15% to obtain meals from community organizations in the past six months - a 3% surge over a two-year period.

