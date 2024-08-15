https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/nearly-half-of-canadians-struggling-to-meet-daily-expenses-due-to-rising-prices---statcan-1119782371.html
Nearly Half of Canadians Struggling to Meet Daily Expenses Due to Rising Prices - StatCan
Sputnik International
Close to half of Canadians (45%) have reported that rising prices have affected their ability to meet daily expenses, Statistics Canada (StatCan) said on Thursday.
The data come from the latest cycle of the Canadian Social Survey, collected from April 19 to June 3, Statistics Canada said in the latest edition of its "The Daily" bulletin. Close to four in ten Canadians (38%) said they are "very concerned" about their ability to either afford a home or rent due to rising prices - an 8% increase from two years ago, Statistics Canada said. In addition, nearly a fourth of Canadians reported their households as being very or somewhat likely, respectively 8% and 15% to obtain meals from community organizations in the past six months - a 3% surge over a two-year period.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Close to half of Canadians (45%) have reported that rising prices have affected their ability to meet daily expenses, Statistics Canada (StatCan) said on Thursday.
The data come from the latest cycle of the Canadian Social Survey, collected from April 19 to June 3, Statistics Canada
said in the latest edition of its "The Daily" bulletin.
"In spring 2024, nearly half (45%) of Canadians reported that rising prices were greatly affecting their ability to meet day-to-day expenses, 12 percentage points higher than what it was two years earlier (33%)," Statistics Canada said.
Close to four in ten Canadians
(38%) said they are "very concerned"
about their ability to either afford a home or rent due to rising prices - an 8% increase from two years ago, Statistics Canada said.
In addition, nearly a fourth of Canadians reported
their households as being very or somewhat likely, respectively 8% and 15% to obtain meals from community organizations in the past six months - a 3% surge over a two-year period.
In mid-June, Food Banks Canada reported that more than one in four Canadians might currently be living under the Material Deprivation Index poverty-level standard.