Sputnik's First Official Partner in Bangladesh
Sputnik's First Official Partner in Bangladesh
Sputnik International
Sputnik International News Agency, Radio Sputnik and The Daily Messenger have agreed to strengthen ties and enhance the sharing of information in English.
Sputnik's Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and the General Director of The Daily Messenger Enamul Haq Monet signed a cooperation agreement during an online ceremony on August 15.
Sputnik's First Official Partner in Bangladesh
Sputnik’s Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and the General Director of The Daily Messenger Enamul Haq Monet signed a cooperation agreement during an online ceremony on August 15.
“I must say that today is a historic day for Sputnik – despite the fact that the agency has been working with different media outlets in Bangladesh for a long time, The Daily Messenger has become the first official partner of our agency,” Pushkov said following the signing of the agreement.
Sputnik’s Director for International Cooperation praised the agency's ongoing relationship with The Daily Messenger, noting that Haq Monet took part in the SputnikPro MIR project last year.
“We are especially pleased that the signing of the document is the result of a long collaboration, as Mr. Haq Monet visited us last year for a face-to-face session of the SputnikPro MIR project, and we see in practice how our relationship with The Daily Messenger is developing,” Pushkov emphasized.
Enamul Haq Monet praised the friendly relations between Russia and Bangladesh
and stressed the importance of the new agreement.
“Bangladesh and Russia have had very close and friendly relations since the birth of Bangladesh," said Haq Monet. "We have signed this MoU to establish this good relationship and further development at a very high level. This MoU is a good opportunity to exchange news and news-related content with Sputnik News Agency and to communicate with the Russian people. Russia and Bangladesh have good relations in bilateral matters and they use this cooperation for the benefit of the two countries."
