Sputnik's First Official Partner in Bangladesh

Sputnik International News Agency, Radio Sputnik and The Daily Messenger have agreed to strengthen ties and enhance the sharing of information in English.

Sputnik’s Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and the General Director of The Daily Messenger Enamul Haq Monet signed a cooperation agreement during an online ceremony on August 15.Sputnik’s Director for International Cooperation praised the agency's ongoing relationship with The Daily Messenger, noting that Haq Monet took part in the SputnikPro MIR project last year.Enamul Haq Monet praised the friendly relations between Russia and Bangladesh and stressed the importance of the new agreement.

