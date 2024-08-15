https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/trump-will-have-bulletproof-glass-shield-around-podium-for-outdoor-rallies---reports-1119783630.html
Trump Will Have Bulletproof Glass Shield Around Podium for Outdoor Rallies - Reports
Trump Will Have Bulletproof Glass Shield Around Podium for Outdoor Rallies - Reports
Sputnik International
The US Secret Service will install a bulletproof glass shield around former president Donald Trump's podium for outdoor campaign rallies, ABC News reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources.
2024-08-15T18:04+0000
2024-08-15T18:04+0000
2024-08-15T18:04+0000
americas
donald trump
us
us secret service
donald trump assassination attempt
2024 us presidential election
presidential election
presidential campaign
presidential race
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118719731_0:0:3348:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_28466c86e11bb0f045fb06087b30ac2c.jpg
This measure is usually reserved for US presidents serving in office but US Secret Service is making an exception in light of the attempted assassination on Trump's life during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, the report said. The Secret Service declined to comment on this matter. Earlier this week, Trump said he will return to Butler in October to hold another campaign rally but provided no date for the event. Since the assassination attempt in July, Trump has only held campaign rallies in indoor venues across the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/us-congressman-introduces-bill-to-bolster-secret-service-security-perimeters---reports-1119754830.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118719731_617:0:3348:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_154e4ceeb759edb116c87fd06163ce97.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden, trump biden debate, presidential debate, biden drops out, joe biden dropped out of presidential race, kamala harris replaces biden, biden quits, harris new democratic candidate
trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden, trump biden debate, presidential debate, biden drops out, joe biden dropped out of presidential race, kamala harris replaces biden, biden quits, harris new democratic candidate
Trump Will Have Bulletproof Glass Shield Around Podium for Outdoor Rallies - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Secret Service will install a bulletproof glass shield around former president Donald Trump's podium for outdoor campaign rallies, ABC News reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources.
This measure is usually reserved for US presidents serving in office but US Secret Service is making an exception in light of the attempted assassination on Trump's life
during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, the report said.
The Secret Service declined to comment on this matter.
Earlier this week, Trump said he will return to Butler in October to hold another campaign rally
but provided no date for the event.
Since the assassination attempt in July, Trump
has only held campaign rallies in indoor venues across the United States.