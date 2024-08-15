https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/trump-will-have-bulletproof-glass-shield-around-podium-for-outdoor-rallies---reports-1119783630.html

The US Secret Service will install a bulletproof glass shield around former president Donald Trump's podium for outdoor campaign rallies, ABC News reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources.

This measure is usually reserved for US presidents serving in office but US Secret Service is making an exception in light of the attempted assassination on Trump's life during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, the report said. The Secret Service declined to comment on this matter. Earlier this week, Trump said he will return to Butler in October to hold another campaign rally but provided no date for the event. Since the assassination attempt in July, Trump has only held campaign rallies in indoor venues across the United States.

