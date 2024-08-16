https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/polish-defense-ministrys-budget-hole-exceeds-11bln---minister-1119792946.html

Polish Defense Ministry's 'Budget Hole' Exceeds $11Bln - Minister

Polish Ministry of National Defense has budget deficit of 46 billion zlotys (more than $11 billion), Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Friday on the air of Poland's TNV.

"The budget of the national defense ministry is large but our forerunners have left us a [46 billion zlotys] hole'. [former defense] Minister [Mariusz] Blaszczak left a hole, did not provide funds for many things, and we have to make up for that," Kosiniak-Kamysz said, adding that the military lacks money for infrastructure for newly purchased weapons. Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Poland's military spending this year will exceed 4% of the country's GDP and amount to almost $40 billion. In turn, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he did not believe in such a large budget deficit in the ministry of national defense. On Friday, Statistics Poland stated that Poland's state budget from January-July of 2024 was executed with a deficit of 82.8 billion zlotys (more than $21 billion). National defense was one of the largest budget expenditure items ($12,6 billion).

