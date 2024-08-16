International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/polish-defense-ministrys-budget-hole-exceeds-11bln---minister-1119792946.html
Polish Defense Ministry's 'Budget Hole' Exceeds $11Bln - Minister
Polish Defense Ministry's 'Budget Hole' Exceeds $11Bln - Minister
Sputnik International
Polish Ministry of National Defense has budget deficit of 46 billion zlotys (more than $11 billion), Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Friday on the air of Poland's TNV.
2024-08-16T12:34+0000
2024-08-16T12:34+0000
world
andrzej duda
donald tusk
wladyslaw kosiniak-kamysz
poland
europe
european union (eu)
polish defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119792787_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_6a01bd09a5317a7e3ab6a32f646342d9.jpg
"The budget of the national defense ministry is large but our forerunners have left us a [46 billion zlotys] hole'. [former defense] Minister [Mariusz] Blaszczak left a hole, did not provide funds for many things, and we have to make up for that," Kosiniak-Kamysz said, adding that the military lacks money for infrastructure for newly purchased weapons. Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Poland's military spending this year will exceed 4% of the country's GDP and amount to almost $40 billion. In turn, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he did not believe in such a large budget deficit in the ministry of national defense. On Friday, Statistics Poland stated that Poland's state budget from January-July of 2024 was executed with a deficit of 82.8 billion zlotys (more than $21 billion). National defense was one of the largest budget expenditure items ($12,6 billion).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/poland-to-churn-out-launchers-for-us-patriots-as-ukraine-proxy-war-drains-stocks-1119747891.html
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119792787_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2cdae356fcc27711751f88aedb6d7c28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
polish defense ministry, polish ministry of national defense, poland defense spending, poland defense budget, poland defense deficit
polish defense ministry, polish ministry of national defense, poland defense spending, poland defense budget, poland defense deficit

Polish Defense Ministry's 'Budget Hole' Exceeds $11Bln - Minister

12:34 GMT 16.08.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey VitvitskyThe Polish Defense Ministry in Warsaw.
The Polish Defense Ministry in Warsaw. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polish Ministry of National Defense has budget deficit of 46 billion zlotys (more than $11 billion), Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Friday on the air of Poland's TNV.
"The budget of the national defense ministry is large but our forerunners have left us a [46 billion zlotys] hole'. [former defense] Minister [Mariusz] Blaszczak left a hole, did not provide funds for many things, and we have to make up for that," Kosiniak-Kamysz said, adding that the military lacks money for infrastructure for newly purchased weapons.
Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Poland's military spending this year will exceed 4% of the country's GDP and amount to almost $40 billion. In turn, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he did not believe in such a large budget deficit in the ministry of national defense.
US Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2024
Military
Poland to Churn Out Launchers For US Patriots as Ukraine Proxy War Drains Stocks
13 August, 06:57 GMT
On Friday, Statistics Poland stated that Poland's state budget from January-July of 2024 was executed with a deficit of 82.8 billion zlotys (more than $21 billion). National defense was one of the largest budget expenditure items ($12,6 billion).
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала