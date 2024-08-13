International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/poland-to-churn-out-launchers-for-us-patriots-as-ukraine-proxy-war-drains-stocks-1119747891.html
Poland to Churn Out Launchers For US Patriots as Ukraine Proxy War Drains Stocks
Poland to Churn Out Launchers For US Patriots as Ukraine Proxy War Drains Stocks
Sputnik International
Poland will be producing launch components for US-made Patriot air-defense batteries which are in hot demand amid NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine.
2024-08-13T06:57+0000
2024-08-13T06:57+0000
military
military & intelligence
poland
nato
us
patriot
ukraine
patriot missile system
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_0:89:3326:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_21782561bcffd83bf0e19ec06a96baab.jpg
Poland will be churning out components for US-made Patriot air defense batteries, which are in hot demand amid NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine. Supporting the Kiev regime has hollowed out stocks, and Poland – a staunch ally of Ukraine – has now signed a contract to domestically build 48 launchers for the American air and missile defense systems.Under a deal worth $1.23 billion (4.7 billion zloty), the M903 launch stations will be produced at Stalowa Wola steelworks in Poland in cooperation with US defense giant Raytheon Technologies Corp.Poland eagerly stepped up to the plate after an earlier US attempt to outsource Patriot production to Japan hit a snag. Tokyo’s production of PAC-3 Patriot missiles was impeded by a shortage of Boeing-made seeker components.As for Poland, the current deal ties in with its touted military spending spree, despite running up a budget deficit that placed it on the European Commission's watch list. The country is determined to double NATO’s target of two percent of annual GDP on defense and spend over four percent this year.Poland has signed up to acquire hundreds of American AIM-120C AMRAAM air-to-air missiles for its Air Force's fighter jets. There’s another $9 billion deal in the works, according to Polish media, to purchase 96 US-made AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.The hefty deals feed into a trend that has seen US arms exports soar dramatically since 2022, as Washington persists in fueling global conflicts. Currently, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) are above $80 billion for FY2024, as per the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. They are on course to top $100 billion by the year's end, according to the Pentagon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/poland-braces-for-eu-procedure-over-high-budget-deficit-caused-by-massive-ukraine-military-spending-1118901963.html
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47958b0d87e8e12f8e903ec0a998fc86.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland signs agreement, patriot system launchers, ambassador to poland mark brzezinski, how much does poland spend on defense, is poland supporting ukraine,
poland signs agreement, patriot system launchers, ambassador to poland mark brzezinski, how much does poland spend on defense, is poland supporting ukraine,

Poland to Churn Out Launchers For US Patriots as Ukraine Proxy War Drains Stocks

06:57 GMT 13.08.2024
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiUS Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015.
US Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2024
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Commitments to deliver US Patriot surface-to-air missile defense systems to stoke up NATO’s proxy conflict in Ukraine have been draining Western countries’ stocks. The US has been increasingly looking to outsource production of the systems, with a joint US-Japan project hitting a stumbling block in July.
Poland will be churning out components for US-made Patriot air defense batteries, which are in hot demand amid NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine. Supporting the Kiev regime has hollowed out stocks, and Poland – a staunch ally of Ukraine – has now signed a contract to domestically build 48 launchers for the American air and missile defense systems.
Under a deal worth $1.23 billion (4.7 billion zloty), the M903 launch stations will be produced at Stalowa Wola steelworks in Poland in cooperation with US defense giant Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Components of Patriot systems will be produced in Poland as part of equipping Polish troops under the Wisla air defense program aimed at bolstering the country's air and missile defense capabilities. The air defense system's production will run through 2027-2029.

© Photo : USEmbassyWarsawScreenshot of X post by US Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.
Screenshot of X post by US Embassy in Warsaw, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2024
Screenshot of X post by US Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.
© Photo : USEmbassyWarsaw
Poland eagerly stepped up to the plate after an earlier US attempt to outsource Patriot production to Japan hit a snag. Tokyo’s production of PAC-3 Patriot missiles was impeded by a shortage of Boeing-made seeker components.
As for Poland, the current deal ties in with its touted military spending spree, despite running up a budget deficit that placed it on the European Commission's watch list. The country is determined to double NATO’s target of two percent of annual GDP on defense and spend over four percent this year.
Poland has signed up to acquire hundreds of American AIM-120C AMRAAM air-to-air missiles for its Air Force's fighter jets. There’s another $9 billion deal in the works, according to Polish media, to purchase 96 US-made AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.
The hefty deals feed into a trend that has seen US arms exports soar dramatically since 2022, as Washington persists in fueling global conflicts. Currently, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) are above $80 billion for FY2024, as per the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. They are on course to top $100 billion by the year's end, according to the Pentagon.
A man covered with the EU flag and waving the Polish national flag walks down the street of the Old Town in Warsaw. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2024
Economy
Poland Braces for EU Procedure Over High Budget Deficit Caused by Massive Ukraine Military Spending
11 June, 10:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала