Russia’s Army-2024 Forum Results in Numbers

On June 12-14, the 10th International Army-2024 Forum was held in the Moscow region. The impressive military and technological event, which was organized and backed by the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), welcomed thousands of participants.

The forum combined exhibitions and dynamic showings of military equipment capabilities with an in-depth informative program. Foreign exhibitors, international delegations and visitors were in attendance.The three-day event had four separate facilities, dedicated to different army branches: air forces, land forces, navy, as well as the main Patriot expo.The forum had exciting presentations of some of Russia’s most advanced weapons, including Lancet-E, Depecha and Buggy drones, BTR-22 armored personnel carrier, Malva self-propelled howitzer, Super Pantsir air and missile defense system, etc.The numbers of displayed samples and signed contracts indicate that the event turned out to be a huge success for Russia and its both military and commercial ties.Explore Sputnik’s infographic to find out more!

