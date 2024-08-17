https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/new-talks-on-gaza-ceasefire-to-be-held-on-august-21-in-cairo-to-finalize-deal---reports-1119805377.html
The new Gaza ceasefire talks will take place on August 21 in Cairo to finalize the deal, media reported.
New Talks on Gaza Ceasefire to Be Held on August 21 in Cairo to Finalize Deal - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new Gaza ceasefire talks will take place on August 21 in Cairo to finalize the deal, media reported.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Israel on Sunday and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to discuss the remaining issues, the report said.
On Sunday, Israeli, US and Egyptian experts will reportedly meet in Cairo to try to reach an agreement on the security arrangements
along the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border and the reopening of the Rafah crossing, which are issues critical to the implementation of the agreement.
On Thursday, representatives of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Israel arrived in Doha to participate in talks to reach an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza. Palestinian movement Hamas refused to attend due to the lack of specifics on the terms of the ceasefire.
After the talks, the US, Egypt and Qatar said in a joint statement that their mediators had presented to both parties a bridging proposal on a ceasefire and the release of hostages based on the relevant UN Security Council resolution and the principles laid out by US President Joe Biden in May.