Ukrainian Military Unit Surrenders to Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk Region

A military unit of 24 servicemen from the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces in an organized manner near the village of Komarovka in the Kursk Region, using a specially created channel on Telegram, a Russian law enforcement spokesman told Sputnik.

"Twenty-four servicemen from the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine surrendered to the Russian army in an organized manner near the village of Komarovka in the Kursk Direction. Before surrendering, the Ukrainian military contacted us through the FREE_SOLDIER2022 channel," he said. Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Putin added. The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that Ukrainian troops had lost more than 2,800 servicepeople and 41 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region.

