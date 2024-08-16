International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/kursk-attack-a-gamble-that-could-further-worsen-ukraines-bad-situation--report-1119791634.html
Kursk Attack a ‘Gamble’ That Could Further Worsen Ukraine’s Bad Situation – Report
Kursk Attack a ‘Gamble’ That Could Further Worsen Ukraine’s Bad Situation – Report
Sputnik International
The AP news agency earlier reported that despite the Kiev regime’s aggression in the Kursk region, Russia’s "overall strategic advantage" across the front... 16.08.2024, Sputnik International
2024-08-16T10:34+0000
2024-08-16T10:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119790855_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f8205dad1a9e311f67f3fe47e58ea1c9.jpg
The attack on Russia's Kursk region prompted the Ukrainian military to withdraw troops and weapons from its "already-creaking front lines to pull it off," the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported.Ukrainian military commanders don’t have enough people to do their job properly, with exhausted soldiers "spending longer in the trenches because there are no fresh troops to replace them," the WSJ cited one commander as saying.The situation for Ukrainian troops has become "more punishing through the summer—with no sign that Russian forces are easing up" since the Kursk aggression began on August 6, according to the WSJ.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost about 2,640 soldiers and 37 tanks since the start of what President Vladimir Putin described as a large-scale provocation by the Kiev regime in Kursk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/scott-ritter-russia-obliterates-nato-fighters-weaponry-as-ukraine-mounts-desperate-attack-in-kursk-1119786940.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119790855_114:0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79437c1b4afe471f40ae7aceb5db8ab2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine
russia, ukraine

Kursk Attack a ‘Gamble’ That Could Further Worsen Ukraine’s Bad Situation – Report

10:34 GMT 16.08.2024
© AP Photo / Andriy AndriyenkoUkrainian servicemen of the 141st brigade take position at the front line in Zaporozhye region on June 18, 2024.
Ukrainian servicemen of the 141st brigade take position at the front line in Zaporozhye region on June 18, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2024
© AP Photo / Andriy Andriyenko
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The AP news agency earlier reported that despite the Kiev regime’s aggression in the Kursk region, Russia’s "overall strategic advantage" across the front lines has remained "intact."
The attack on Russia's Kursk region prompted the Ukrainian military to withdraw troops and weapons from its "already-creaking front lines to pull it off," the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported.
Ukraine is redeploying troops from the eastern front to Russia’s Kursk region, "leaving units even more stretched," in a "gamble that risks making a bad situation [for Kiev] worse," the newspaper argued.
A Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defence unit shoots a rifle at an air target in the Avdeyevka area of the frontline of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2024
Analysis
Scott Ritter: Russia Obliterates NATO Fighters, Weaponry as Ukraine Mounts Desperate Attack in Kursk
03:27 GMT
Ukrainian military commanders don’t have enough people to do their job properly, with exhausted soldiers "spending longer in the trenches because there are no fresh troops to replace them," the WSJ cited one commander as saying.
The situation for Ukrainian troops has become "more punishing through the summer—with no sign that Russian forces are easing up" since the Kursk aggression began on August 6, according to the WSJ.

"Sending [Ukrainian] troops to Kursk [region] means taking them away from the Donetsk region. Troops in the east said they weren’t yet convinced that sending Ukrainian troops into Russia would pay off," the newspaper concluded.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost about 2,640 soldiers and 37 tanks since the start of what President Vladimir Putin described as a large-scale provocation by the Kiev regime in Kursk.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала