Chinese Vice Premier to Visit Russia on August 19-20

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will visit Russia on August 19-20 to take part in the 28th session of the Russian-Chinese Commission for the preparation of regular meetings between both countries' heads of government, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong said on Sunday.

The Chinese vice premier will co-chair the meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko in Moscow, He said. In December 2023, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin jointly chaired the 28th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government in Beijing.

