International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/chinese-vice-premier-to-visit-russia-on-august-19-20-1119811110.html
Chinese Vice Premier to Visit Russia on August 19-20
Chinese Vice Premier to Visit Russia on August 19-20
Sputnik International
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will visit Russia on August 19-20 to take part in the 28th session of the Russian-Chinese Commission for the preparation of regular meetings between both countries' heads of government, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong said on Sunday.
2024-08-18T08:08+0000
2024-08-18T08:08+0000
world
dmitry chernyshenko
mikhail mishustin
russia
china
chinese commerce ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810952_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8cfafebfdb8d7cccdf81676e676f64d2.jpg
The Chinese vice premier will co-chair the meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko in Moscow, He said. In December 2023, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin jointly chaired the 28th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government in Beijing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/china-ready-to-cooperate-with-russia-to-strengthen-mutual-trust---foreign-ministry-1119789996.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810952_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf30fa25ec6a27a316bc850049ff5a54.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
chinese vice premier, he lifeng, visit russia, chinese commerce ministry
chinese vice premier, he lifeng, visit russia, chinese commerce ministry

Chinese Vice Premier to Visit Russia on August 19-20

08:08 GMT 18.08.2024
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanChinese Vice Premier He Lifeng
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2024
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will visit Russia on August 19-20 to take part in the 28th session of the Russian-Chinese Commission for the preparation of regular meetings between both countries' heads of government, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong said on Sunday.
The Chinese vice premier will co-chair the meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko in Moscow, He said.
In December 2023, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin jointly chaired the 28th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a reception in honor of the Chinese leader's visit to Moscow at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2024
World
China Ready to Cooperate With Russia to Strengthen Mutual Trust - Foreign Ministry
16 August, 09:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала