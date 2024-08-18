https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/hezbollah-has-150-bln-in-israeli-infrastructure-in-its-sights-may-have-flown-uav-over-bibis-house-1119813041.html

Hezbollah Has $150 Bln in Israeli Infrastructure in Its Sights, May Have Flown UAV Over Bibi’s House

Tensions between Israel and the Lebanese political and militant group Hezbollah are a hair’s breath away from a full-scale war amid back and forth border skirmishes, Israeli threats of an “extremely powerful” military operation and the assassination of a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut last month.

Hezbollah reportedly has enough missile and drone firepower to wipe out up as much as $150 billion of key Israeli economic, industrial and food-growing facilities and assets in the country’s northern regions if tensions escalate into a full-scale confrontation.Estimates by Iranian media suggest the Lebanese militia’s capabilities threaten the “economic heart of Israel,” an area in the country’s north accounting for some 80 percent of its grain production, 70 percent of its dairy supplies and 40 percent of its meat supply.A Hezbollah response to aggression targeting Israeli agribusiness giants like Tnuva or Adom may “paralyze” Israel’s food market, the report suggests.Over 60 percent of Israel’s oil refining and fuel production capacity is said to be concentrated around Acre Port, about 35 km south from the Lebanese border. That puts those sensitive economic targets in range of nearly all of Hezbollah's known arsenal of missiles and drones.Drones have proven highly effective in overcoming Israel’s sophisticated air defense network — which is designed to handle an array of high-speed ballistic and cruise missile threats, but has proven less efficient in targeting slow-moving aerial vehicles flying close to the ground.Hezbollah released a video Friday showing off a large underground missile base, with the video said to send a “clear message” to Israel that “the resistance in Lebanon today” has weapons, equipment, capabilities and capabilities “stronger than at any time” since its creation.Footage shows a tunnel network wide enough to drive rocket-launching trucks through, and disguised launch sites from which missiles can be launched without their carriers having to emerge to the surface.“Israel will face a destiny and reality it didn’t expect any day. War with [Hezbollah] extends across all of Palestine from the Lebanese border to the Jordanian border. To the Red Sea, to Kiryat Shmona, to Eilat,” the group warned.“These targets are in our possession, and these missiles are placed, deployed and focused on targets in perfect security,” the text accompanying the video added.Israeli media dubbed the clip “just the tip of the iceberg,” as far as Hezbollah’s true capabilities are concerned, with Jerusalem Post contributor Seth J. Frantzman suggesting the militia tends to play “its cards close to its chest, revealing its capabilities slowly and only showing a part of what it has.”Hezbollah Drone ThreatOn Sunday, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office insisted that a report by the Israeli Navy on spotting a possible Hezbollah drone near PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Caesarea beach house north of Tel Aviv was a “false alarm,” and that Netanyahu was not at the residence at the time of the incident on Friday.A “suspicious aircraft” hovering nearby caused the Israeli Air Force to scramble fighter jets, but they failed to get visual confirmation, prompting the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to suggest that a flock of birds may have been mistaken for a drone by radar. But the IDF did not rule out the possibility that the incident was caused by a small UAV.Hezbollah recently proved its ability to penetrate Israel’s air defenses using its Hoopoe drones. In July, the group published footage from a drone operating freely over northern Israel, filming high-resolution footage of IDF facilities, including a major airbase situated about 45 km from the Lebanese border.In a separate incident the same month, the group published drone footage shot over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, including artillery batteries, radar sites and Iron dome air and missile defense platforms.Regional tensions stemming from the war in Gaza, skirmishes with Hezbollah in the north and the blowback of attacks on Red Sea shipping by Yemen’s Houthiled armed forces have led to an alarming rise in anxiety among Israelis.Last week, Israeli Center on Addiction founder Shaul Lev-Ran said he had seen “a spectacular rise in the consumption of various addictive sedative substances” among Israelis as they “search for relief” in conditions of constant “emotional stress.”According to the psychiatrist, the consumption of addictive substances — both legal and illegal — has jumped dramatically, with one in four Israelis using narcotics in late 2023. One in seven reported suffering from drug addiction in 2022.The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has claimed the lives of over 40,000 people since last October, most of them Palestinian civilians. Over 700 Israeli soldiers and police officers and nearly 900 civilians have also been killed to date, some as a result of the implementation of the Hannibal Directive — which authorizes the IDF to use all necessary force to prevent an adversary from taking hostages — in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’s October 7 attacks.

