Putin, Aliyev to Discuss Azerbaijani-Armenian Settlement in Baku - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, will discuss the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement in Baku during the Russian leader's state visit and exchange views on several other issues, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
On Friday, the Kremlin said that Putin would make a state visit to Azerbaijan from August 18-19.
"The presidents will exchange views on topical issues of regional and international politics, particularly on the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement," the Kremlin said.
Russia is ready to continue providing all possible assistance to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Kremlin added.
Meanwhile, the strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan
is actively developing, the Kremlin added.
"The Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership is developing dynamically on the basis of the principles of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual respect - based on the Declaration on Allied Cooperation signed by the presidents in February 2022 in Moscow," the Kremlin said.
Overall, the legal and contractual framework of bilateral relations includes over 150 treaties and agreements, the Kremlin added.
The signing of a peace treaty and the process of border demarcation and delimitation remain key tasks in the settlement of the conflict between Baku and Yerevan, as well as the unblocking of transport, logistical and economic ties in the region on the basis of the 2020-2022 trilateral agreements, the Kremlin also said.