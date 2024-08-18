https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/putin-aliyev-to-discuss-azerbaijani-armenian-settlement-in-baku---kremlin-1119814237.html

Putin, Aliyev to Discuss Azerbaijani-Armenian Settlement in Baku - Kremlin

Putin, Aliyev to Discuss Azerbaijani-Armenian Settlement in Baku - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, will discuss the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement in Baku during the Russian leader's state visit and exchange views on several other issues, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

2024-08-18T12:58+0000

2024-08-18T12:58+0000

2024-08-18T12:58+0000

world

vladimir putin

ilham aliyev

azerbaijan

baku

russia

nagorno-karabakh

nagorno-karabakh conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119813686_0:0:2021:1137_1920x0_80_0_0_96851bf5a1021308889f3b85e5b62b69.jpg

On Friday, the Kremlin said that Putin would make a state visit to Azerbaijan from August 18-19. Russia is ready to continue providing all possible assistance to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Kremlin added. Meanwhile, the strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan is actively developing, the Kremlin added. Overall, the legal and contractual framework of bilateral relations includes over 150 treaties and agreements, the Kremlin added. The signing of a peace treaty and the process of border demarcation and delimitation remain key tasks in the settlement of the conflict between Baku and Yerevan, as well as the unblocking of transport, logistical and economic ties in the region on the basis of the 2020-2022 trilateral agreements, the Kremlin also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/putin-to-pay-2-day-visit-to-azerbaijan-discuss-development-of-bilateral-relations-1119807095.html

azerbaijan

baku

russia

nagorno-karabakh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

azerbaijani-armenian settlement, russian president vladimir putin, azerbaijani counterpart, ilham aliyev