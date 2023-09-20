https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/azerbaijani-announces-reached-agreement-to-suspend-anti-terrorist-activities-in-nagorno-karabakh-1113517950.html

Azerbaijani Announces Reached Agreement to Suspend Anti-Terrorist Activities in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced that an agreement was reached to suspend anti-terrorist activities in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 20 from 13:00 Moscow time.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced that an agreement was reached to suspend anti-terrorist activities in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 20 from 13:00 local time (9:00 GMT)."The formations of the Armenian armed forces located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and illegal Armenian armed formations are laying down their weapons, abandoning combat positions and military posts and completely disarming. Units of the Armenian armed forces are leaving the territory of Azerbaijan, illegal Armenian armed formations are being disbanded," the statement said.The ministry added that the "illegal formations" in Nagorno-Karabakh are handing over all weapons, heavy equipment under the reached agreement that is being ensured by Russian peacekeepers.Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spokesman Anar Eyvazov said that Azerbaijani forces took control of 90 Armenian combat positions before the agreement on suspending activities in Nagorno-Karabakh.No strikes are being carried out on the retreating "Armenian military formations," the spokesperson said.The administration of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday announced a meeting with representatives of Armenians in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh scheduled for September 21 to discuss reintegration issues in the city of Yevlakh.On Tuesday, Baku announced the launch of "local-level anti-terrorist activities" in Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at "restoring the constitutional order." Yerevan described the operation as aggression against the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and reiterated that it had no military presence in the disputed region. In 1923, the region was granted the status of an autonomous area called the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast (NKAO) within the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.In 1988, a movement for reunification with Armenia began in Nagorno-Karabakh. On September 2, 1991, it declared independence from Azerbaijan and changed its name to the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. From 1992 to 1994, Azerbaijan attempted to regain control over the self-declared republic, resulting in full-scale military hostilities in which up to 30,000 people lost their lives.In 1994, the parties agreed to a ceasefire, but the status of the republic remained undetermined. In late September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh. On the night of November 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia, with Moscow's support, reached a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, maintaining their respective positions and exchanging prisoners of war and the bodies of the deceased. Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the region, including the Lachin Corridor.In 2022 with the mediation of Russia, the United States, and the European Union, Yerevan and Baku began discussing the terms of a future peace agreement. In late May of this year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's sovereignty within its Soviet-era borders, including Karabakh.In September 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the Armenian leadership had essentially recognized Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan and Armenia could sign a peace agreement by the end of the year if Yerevan did not change its stance.

