Russia May Use Ukraine’s Kursk Attack to Find ‘Seams' in Its Defenses Elsewhere - UK Media
© Sputnik / Russian Defence MinistryAn abandoned armoured vehicle of Ukrainian armed forces is seen at a position captured by Russian servicemen during fighting in one of the settlements of Kursk region, Russia.
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
Subscribe
The attack on Russia's Kursk region launched on August 6 prompted the Ukrainian military to withdraw troops and weapons from its eastern front lines, leaving units "even more stretched," US media outlets have underscored, dubbing the operation by Kiev a "risky gamble."
Ukraine’s attempt to seize territory in the Kursk region could help the Russian Armed Forces find weak spots in the enemy's defenses on other parts of the front, The Guardian speculated.
Prior to the attack on the Kursk region, the Kiev regime was already "suffering from a shortage of troops to rotate and hold the line" at the front, Jack Watling, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, told the outlet. Citing the "grim picture of retreat" served up by Ukraine’s Armed Forces ahead of the Kursk operation, the analyst noted that Kiev’s military has extremely limited capabilities to advance near Kursk "before it overextends."
Last summer's disastrous counteroffensive attempt by Ukraine resulted in massive losses of personnel and NATO-delivered weaponry. This year, despite more aid packages from its Western patrons, the puppet regime has suffered continuing combat failures and drastic manpower losses in the face of steady gains made by Russia's Armed Forces.
Soon the intensity of hostilities will decrease as the Russian forces "will dig defenses and then bring up artillery, electronic warfare complexes and fresh troops," as it has enough personnel and equipment – unlike Ukraine, the UK think tank analyst said.
Speculating that any effect of the operation in the Kursk region that Ukraine is staking on is temporary and could turn out extremely badly for it, he summed up:
"The stretching of Ukrainian resources will increase opportunities for the Russians to find the seams in Ukraine’s defenses and make advances elsewhere [on the front]."
Ukraine's mounting losses in Kursk region bear "broader impact" on conflict - reports— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 17, 2024
The Ukraine military’s heavy losses in Russia’s Kursk region are “particularly considerable” in light of the fact that the Kiev regime “has committed its most capable military assets to the… pic.twitter.com/k1515c93ka
On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into the Kursk region, which was slammed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a large-scale provocation. The Kiev regime planned the attack with the participation of the US and NATO, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said. Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov underscored that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border.