Russia May Use Ukraine’s Kursk Attack to Find ‘Seams' in Its Defenses Elsewhere - UK Media

Ukraine’s attempt to seize territory in the Kursk region could help the Russian Armed Forces find weak spots in the enemy's defenses on other parts of the front, speculated The Guardian.

Ukraine’s attempt to seize territory in the Kursk region could help the Russian Armed Forces find weak spots in the enemy's defenses on other parts of the front, The Guardian speculated.Prior to the attack on the Kursk region, the Kiev regime was already "suffering from a shortage of troops to rotate and hold the line" at the front, Jack Watling, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, told the outlet. Citing the "grim picture of retreat" served up by Ukraine’s Armed Forces ahead of the Kursk operation, the analyst noted that Kiev’s military has extremely limited capabilities to advance near Kursk "before it overextends."Soon the intensity of hostilities will decrease as the Russian forces "will dig defenses and then bring up artillery, electronic warfare complexes and fresh troops," as it has enough personnel and equipment – unlike Ukraine, the UK think tank analyst said.Speculating that any effect of the operation in the Kursk region that Ukraine is staking on is temporary and could turn out extremely badly for it, he summed up:On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into the Kursk region, which was slammed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a large-scale provocation. The Kiev regime planned the attack with the participation of the US and NATO, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said. Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov underscored that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border.

