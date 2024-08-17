https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/kursk-attack-nato-allies-fear-escalation-could-sow-division-among-ukraines-backers--report-1119803060.html

Kursk Attack: NATO Allies Fear Escalation Could ‘Sow Division’ Among Ukraine’s Backers – Report

Kursk Attack: NATO Allies Fear Escalation Could ‘Sow Division’ Among Ukraine’s Backers – Report

Sputnik International

Russian presidential aid Nikolai Patrushev earlier said that the White House’s statements about the US’s non-involvement in Kiev's crimes in the Kursk region do not correspond to reality.

2024-08-17T06:23+0000

2024-08-17T06:23+0000

2024-08-17T06:38+0000

russia

ukraine

world

us

nato

nikolai patrushev

vladimir putin

attack

escalation

ally

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/11/1119802830_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_db64713775aa51ef78ca99e310449e6a.jpg

While some NATO members have supported the Kiev regime’s attack on Russia’s Kursk region, others expressed "misgivings publicly and privately", unnamed Western officials told the Bloomberg news agency.Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, for his part, called the Kursk attack an escalation that would push a ceasefire "further and further away."The skeptics consider it unlikely that Ukraine will be able to hold Russian territory in the wake of the attack, according to the sources.White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby earlier told reporters that the US is in the dark about the purpose of Ukraine’s Kursk attack. He spoke as Russian Presidential Aide Nikolai Patrushev pointed out in an interview with the Izvestia daily that Ukraine’s Kursk aggression was planned with the participation of the US and NATO.Last week saw Ukrainian troops’ incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, where they seized a number of settlements, according to the region’s Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov.Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. He stressed that the enemy will receive a proper response.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/kursk-attack-a-gamble-that-could-further-worsen-ukraines-bad-situation--report-1119791634.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/is-ukraines-suicidal-kursk-attack-part-of-us-establishments-desperate-effort-to-win-in-2024-1119780479.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian presidential aid nikolai patrushev, white house's allegations about the us’s non-involvement in kiev's crimes in the kursk region, nato allies, ukraine's attack on russia's kursk region