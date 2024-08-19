https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/beirut-files-complaint-to-un-over-israels-alleged-violation-of-lebanese-air-space-1119831177.html

Beirut Files Complaint to UN Over Israel's Alleged Violation of Lebanese Air Space

Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations filed a complaint to the United Nations on Monday regarding actions committed by the Israel air forces which allegedly violated Lebanese air space.

"[These violations] constitute a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and airspace, and of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (issued in 2006)," according to the complaint quoted by Lebanese national news agency NNA. The Israeli actions also go against some provisions of international humanitarian law which ban "all methods of collective punishment and psychological intimidation" allegedly carried out by the Jewish state "through terrorizing all civilians and spreading panic," especially among the most vulnerable parts of society, such as children, the mission added.

