https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/beirut-files-complaint-to-un-over-israels-alleged-violation-of-lebanese-air-space-1119831177.html
Beirut Files Complaint to UN Over Israel's Alleged Violation of Lebanese Air Space
Beirut Files Complaint to UN Over Israel's Alleged Violation of Lebanese Air Space
Sputnik International
Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations filed a complaint to the United Nations on Monday regarding actions committed by the Israel air forces which allegedly violated Lebanese air space.
2024-08-19T17:29+0000
2024-08-19T17:29+0000
2024-08-19T17:29+0000
world
israel
lebanon
beirut
the united nations (un)
hezbollah
gaza violence
gaza strip
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119831251_0:369:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6ed718be1c04d1d13ca5f56ea0f0404.jpg
"[These violations] constitute a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and airspace, and of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (issued in 2006)," according to the complaint quoted by Lebanese national news agency NNA. The Israeli actions also go against some provisions of international humanitarian law which ban "all methods of collective punishment and psychological intimidation" allegedly carried out by the Jewish state "through terrorizing all civilians and spreading panic," especially among the most vulnerable parts of society, such as children, the mission added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/hezbollah-has-150-bln-in-israeli-infrastructure-in-its-sights-may-have-flown-uav-over-bibis-house-1119813041.html
israel
lebanon
beirut
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119831251_100:0:2831:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fadd5b08b51f429c863e016837004f25.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
irael vs lebanon, israeli lebanese tensions, israel lebanon border
irael vs lebanon, israeli lebanese tensions, israel lebanon border
Beirut Files Complaint to UN Over Israel's Alleged Violation of Lebanese Air Space
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations filed a complaint to the United Nations on Monday regarding actions committed by the Israel air forces which allegedly violated Lebanese air space.
"[These violations] constitute a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and airspace
, and of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (issued in 2006)," according to the complaint quoted by Lebanese national news agency NNA.
The Israeli actions
also go against some provisions of international humanitarian law which ban "all methods of collective punishment and psychological intimidation"
allegedly carried out by the Jewish state "through terrorizing all civilians and spreading panic
," especially among the most vulnerable parts of society, such as children, the mission added.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated after hostilities started between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in October 2023. The Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah fighters have been conducting attacks almost daily on each other's positions in areas along the border.