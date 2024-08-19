International
Putin Pays State Visit to Azerbaijan
Russia Increasing Hydrocarbon Exports to China, Becomes Largest Oil Supplier
Russia is increasing its hydrocarbon exports to China and is currently the largest supplier of oil to the Chinese market, the Russian government said on Monday.
"Strategic cooperation in the energy sector is deepening. The volume of Russian hydrocarbon exports to China is increasing: Russia is the largest supplier of oil to the Chinese market and also occupies a leading position in the export of coal and LNG," the government said in a statement. Russia and China are systematically increasing natural gas supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline, as well as are designing a gas pipeline for the Far East route and working out the conditions for exporting gas through Mongolia, the government added.
07:43 GMT 19.08.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is increasing its hydrocarbon exports to China and is currently the largest supplier of oil to the Chinese market, the Russian government said on Monday.
"Strategic cooperation in the energy sector is deepening. The volume of Russian hydrocarbon exports to China is increasing: Russia is the largest supplier of oil to the Chinese market and also occupies a leading position in the export of coal and LNG," the government said in a statement.
Russia and China are systematically increasing natural gas supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline, as well as are designing a gas pipeline for the Far East route and working out the conditions for exporting gas through Mongolia, the government added.
