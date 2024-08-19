International
Russia to Respond Properly If Poland Attempts to Intercept Russian Missiles Over Ukraine
Russia to Respond Properly If Poland Attempts to Intercept Russian Missiles Over Ukraine
Moscow will give a specific and adequate response if Poland attempts to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine, Oleg Tyapkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia to Respond Properly If Poland Attempts to Intercept Russian Missiles Over Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will give a specific and adequate response if Poland attempts to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine, Oleg Tyapkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"If official Warsaw succumbs to an adventurous impulse and decides to attempt to intercept long-range weapons legally used by our armed forces to neutralize military threats emanating from Ukrainian territory to Russia, then the response to them will be adequate and quite specific. Russian diplomacy has repeatedly pointed out the risks that potential direct participation of Western states in military actions on the side of the Kiev regime entails," the Russian diplomat said.
"There are no negotiations on this issue with anyone. Our position is well known to both Warsaw and NATO," he added.
Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Warsaw was considering the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine.
Kiev previously called on Western countries to shoot down missiles over Ukraine from their territory. French media, citing Ukrainian officials, reported in late June that Kiev was pushing European allies to create a no-fly zone in western Ukraine by deploying air defense systems in Poland and Romania.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said its goal was "the protection of people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." He noted that the special operation was a forced measure, Russia "was left with no chance to act differently, the security risks were such that it was impossible to respond by other means."
