Americans Prefer Vice-Presidential Candidate Tim Walz to Rival JD Vance - Poll

When comparing the two vice-presidential candidates, Americans like Democrat Tim Walz more than Republican JD Vance, a poll conducted jointly by the Washington Post, ABC television and Ipsos revealed on Friday.
The poll found that 32% of surveyed have a favorable impression of Vance while 42% find him unfavorable. For Walz, 39% are favorable and 30% are unfavorable. The poll was conducted from August 9-13 among 2,336 American adults; the margin of error among US adults does not exceed two percentage points. The United States' presidential elections will be held on November 5. Donald Trumps is Republican nominee for president. Incumbent Vice-President Kamala Harris has yet to receive a formal nomination from the Democratic Party at the upcoming convention in Chicago.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - When comparing the two vice-presidential candidates, Americans like Democrat Tim Walz more than Republican JD Vance, a poll conducted jointly by the Washington Post, ABC television and Ipsos revealed on Friday.
The poll was conducted from August 9-13 among 2,336 American adults; the margin of error among US adults does not exceed two percentage points.
The United States' presidential elections
will be held on November 5. Donald Trumps is Republican nominee for president. Incumbent Vice-President Kamala Harris
has yet to receive a formal nomination from the Democratic Party at the upcoming convention in Chicago.