Kennedy Campaign Considering Dropping Out, Joining Forces With Trump - Running Mate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent US presidential campaign is considering dropping out of the 2024 race and working with Republican nominee Donald Trump, running mate Nicole Shanahan said on Tuesday.
"There's two options that we're looking at, and one is staying in, forming that new third party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Tim Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump... or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump," Shanahan said in an interview with the Impact Theory podcast.
The decision is not easy, Shanahan said, adding that the campaign would have to explain their move to their voter base.
Harris Open to Second Debate with Trump – Campaign Manager
US Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is open to debating Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump a second time if he actually shows up for their first scheduled debate on September 10, her campaign manager said on Tuesday.
“Vice President Harris committed to debate on the 10th. We are excited to be there, and we are excited to do more if Donald Trump shows up on the 10th and participates in that debate,” Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said at the Road to 2024 Breakfast event in Chicago.
She said there had been a lot of “hedging” from Trump’s campaign about participating in the first debate, while Harris was prepared to debate him without hesitation.
The September 10 debate is set to take place at the National Constitutional Center in Philadelphia, hosted by ABC News.
