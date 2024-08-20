https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/russian-forces-libirate-new-york-in-donetsk-region---mod-1119842235.html
Russian Forces Liberate New York in Donetsk Region - MoD
Russian troops have liberated New York in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of an offensive by units of Battlegroup Tsentr, a large group of enemy troops was destroyed and one of the largest settlements of the Toretsk agglomeration and strategically important logistics hub, New York, in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has repelled two counterattacks and eliminated more than 680 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In battles with Battlegroup Tsentr group of forces, Kiev has lost over 585 troops, the statement read.At the same time, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 450 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 110 servicepeople in battles with Battlegroup Vostok.
10:26 GMT 20.08.2024 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 20.08.2024)
"As a result of an offensive by units of Battlegroup Tsentr, a large group of enemy troops
was destroyed and one of the largest settlements of the Toretsk agglomeration and strategically important logistics hub, New York, in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has repelled two counterattacks and eliminated more than 680 Ukrainian servicepeople
over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The AFU [armed forces of Ukraine] lost in total more than 680 troops, four motor vehicles [among other military losses in battles with Battlegroup Yug]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has repelled two counterattacks.
In battles with Battlegroup Tsentr group of forces, Kiev has lost over 585 troops, the statement read.
At the same time, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 450 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 110 servicepeople in battles with Battlegroup Vostok.