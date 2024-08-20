https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/russian-forces-libirate-new-york-in-donetsk-region---mod-1119842235.html

Russian Forces Liberate New York in Donetsk Region - MoD

Russian troops have liberated New York in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. 20.08.2024, Sputnik International

"As a result of an offensive by units of Battlegroup Tsentr, a large group of enemy troops was destroyed and one of the largest settlements of the Toretsk agglomeration and strategically important logistics hub, New York, in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has repelled two counterattacks and eliminated more than 680 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In battles with Battlegroup Tsentr group of forces, Kiev has lost over 585 troops, the statement read.At the same time, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 450 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 110 servicepeople in battles with Battlegroup Vostok.

