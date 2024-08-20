International
Russian Forces Liberate New York in Donetsk Region - MoD
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian troops have liberated New York in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. 20.08.2024, Sputnik International
"As a result of an offensive by units of Battlegroup Tsentr, a large group of enemy troops was destroyed and one of the largest settlements of the Toretsk agglomeration and strategically important logistics hub, New York, in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has repelled two counterattacks and eliminated more than 680 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In battles with Battlegroup Tsentr group of forces, Kiev has lost over 585 troops, the statement read.At the same time, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 450 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 110 servicepeople in battles with Battlegroup Vostok.
10:26 GMT 20.08.2024 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 20.08.2024)
Russian troops have liberated New York in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of an offensive by units of Battlegroup Tsentr, a large group of enemy troops was destroyed and one of the largest settlements of the Toretsk agglomeration and strategically important logistics hub, New York, in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has repelled two counterattacks and eliminated more than 680 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The AFU [armed forces of Ukraine] lost in total more than 680 troops, four motor vehicles [among other military losses in battles with Battlegroup Yug]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has repelled two counterattacks.
Russian servicemen of the Central Military District fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Sviridonovka in Donetsk People's Republic
18 August, 10:34 GMT
In battles with Battlegroup Tsentr group of forces, Kiev has lost over 585 troops, the statement read.
At the same time, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 450 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 110 servicepeople in battles with Battlegroup Vostok.
