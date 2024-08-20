https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/turkiyes-central-bank-keeps-key-interest-rate-at-50-for-fifth-consecutive-time-1119846442.html
Turkiye's Central Bank Keeps Key Interest Rate at 50% for Fifth Consecutive Time
Turkiye's Central Bank Keeps Key Interest Rate at 50% for Fifth Consecutive Time
Sputnik International
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Turkiye decided on Tuesday to maintain the key interest rate at 50% per annum, marking the fifth consecutive time it has left the rate unchanged, according to a statement from the regulator.
2024-08-20T17:45+0000
2024-08-20T17:45+0000
2024-08-20T17:45+0000
economy
turkiye
central bank
bank of america
interest rates
inflation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/14/1119846528_0:130:3176:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_d9ee25545aa97b21fa64835af550e2d5.jpg
"The Monetary Policy Committee (the Committee) has decided to keep the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) constant at 50 percent," the statement read. Central Bank Deputy Governor Osman Akcay previously stated that a sustained decrease in inflation would be a prerequisite for considering a rate reduction. Leading US investment banks, including Bank of America, Citi, and Morgan Stanley, expect Turkiye's key interest rate to remain at 50% at least until November, with the possibility of it staying at this level until the end of the year, as reported earlier by Turkish newspaper Dunya.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/turkiyes-annual-inflation-down-by-almost-10-in-july-to-6178-1119642280.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/14/1119846528_223:0:2954:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27b45826a5dc8a6b8aa540549c0354f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
central bank of turkiye, interest rates in turkey, turkish central bank, turkish economy
central bank of turkiye, interest rates in turkey, turkish central bank, turkish economy
Turkiye's Central Bank Keeps Key Interest Rate at 50% for Fifth Consecutive Time
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Turkiye decided on Tuesday to maintain the key interest rate at 50% per annum, marking the fifth consecutive time it has left the rate unchanged, according to a statement from the regulator.
"The Monetary Policy Committee (the Committee) has decided to keep the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) constant at 50 percent
," the statement read
.
Central Bank Deputy Governor Osman Akcay previously stated that a sustained decrease in inflation
would be a prerequisite for considering a rate reduction.
Leading US investment banks, including Bank of America, Citi, and Morgan Stanley, expect Turkiye's key interest rate
to remain at 50% at least until November, with the possibility of it staying at this level until the end of the year, as reported earlier by Turkish newspaper Dunya.