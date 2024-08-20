International
Economy
Turkiye's Central Bank Keeps Key Interest Rate at 50% for Fifth Consecutive Time
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Turkiye decided on Tuesday to maintain the key interest rate at 50% per annum, marking the fifth consecutive time it has left the rate unchanged, according to a statement from the regulator.
economy
"The Monetary Policy Committee (the Committee) has decided to keep the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) constant at 50 percent," the statement read. Central Bank Deputy Governor Osman Akcay previously stated that a sustained decrease in inflation would be a prerequisite for considering a rate reduction. Leading US investment banks, including Bank of America, Citi, and Morgan Stanley, expect Turkiye's key interest rate to remain at 50% at least until November, with the possibility of it staying at this level until the end of the year, as reported earlier by Turkish newspaper Dunya.
17:45 GMT 20.08.2024
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Turkiye decided on Tuesday to maintain the key interest rate at 50% per annum, marking the fifth consecutive time it has left the rate unchanged, according to a statement from the regulator.
"The Monetary Policy Committee (the Committee) has decided to keep the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) constant at 50 percent," the statement read.
Central Bank Deputy Governor Osman Akcay previously stated that a sustained decrease in inflation would be a prerequisite for considering a rate reduction.
Leading US investment banks, including Bank of America, Citi, and Morgan Stanley, expect Turkiye's key interest rate to remain at 50% at least until November, with the possibility of it staying at this level until the end of the year, as reported earlier by Turkish newspaper Dunya.
Economy
