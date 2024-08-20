https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/turkiyes-central-bank-keeps-key-interest-rate-at-50-for-fifth-consecutive-time-1119846442.html

Turkiye's Central Bank Keeps Key Interest Rate at 50% for Fifth Consecutive Time

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Turkiye decided on Tuesday to maintain the key interest rate at 50% per annum, marking the fifth consecutive time it has left the rate unchanged, according to a statement from the regulator.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (the Committee) has decided to keep the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) constant at 50 percent," the statement read. Central Bank Deputy Governor Osman Akcay previously stated that a sustained decrease in inflation would be a prerequisite for considering a rate reduction. Leading US investment banks, including Bank of America, Citi, and Morgan Stanley, expect Turkiye's key interest rate to remain at 50% at least until November, with the possibility of it staying at this level until the end of the year, as reported earlier by Turkish newspaper Dunya.

turkiye

