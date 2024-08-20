https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/ukraine-kosovo-not-independent-in-decision-making---expert-1119837397.html

Ukraine, Kosovo Not Independent in Decision-Making - Expert

Ukraine, Kosovo Not Independent in Decision-Making - Expert

Sputnik International

The relations between Belgrade and Kiev cannot be called good and sincere, although there is another rhetoric in press reports and during meetings between Serbian and Ukrainian officials, Dusan Prorokovic, political analyst and former State Secretary of the Ministry of Kosovo and Metohija, told Sputnik.

2024-08-20T06:20+0000

2024-08-20T06:20+0000

2024-08-20T06:30+0000

world

dusan prorokovic

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

serbia

council of europe

kosovo

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/14/1119836464_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_a5b89c014ad4b6c1489e03dd122a3f71.jpg

Relations between Belgrade and Kiev cannot be called good and sincere, although the rhetoric is different in press reports and during meetings between Serbian and Ukrainian officials, Dusan Prorokovic, political analyst and former state secretary of the Ministry of Kosovo and Metohija, told Sputnik Srbija.Belgrade is not going to impose sanctions against Russia, despite Kiev and its sponsors condemning it, Dusan Prorokovic said.Commenting on whether Ukraine acts how its Western sponsors tell it to regarding Kosovo, Prorokovic says that Kiev is dependent on the help of the US, UK, and other European countries in every respect, whether it be weapons, finances, political decisions, or instructions from international organizations.According to him, Kiev and Pristina are not fully independent in decision-making.The current relationship between Serbia and Ukraine is what Prorokovic calls "folklore diplomacy."On the one hand, officials hold meetings, and Volodymyr Zelensky's wife goes to Belgrade. On the other hand, Serbia does not impose sanctions against Russia, maintains intensive relations with Moscow, and does not change its rhetoric regarding the conflict in Ukraine."That is why these meetings and joint statements take place, but in reality this does not contribute in any way to the establishment of sincere relations, which we see in the example of concrete decisions in the field of foreign and security policy of the two countries," he concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/post-coup-ukraines-schizophrenic-kosovo-diplomacy-exposes-regimes-anti-serbian-nature-1119830027.html

ukraine

serbia

kosovo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

relations between belgrade and kiev, ukraine and kosovo, serbian and ukrainian officials