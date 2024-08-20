International
US Supports Israel's Refusal to Completely Leave Gaza's Border With Egypt
US Supports Israel's Refusal to Completely Leave Gaza's Border With Egypt
The US agrees with Israel's approach, according to which it cannot completely withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, media reported, citing an Israeli official familiar with the details of the meeting between Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Blinken was visiting Israel on Monday to continue diplomatic attempts to resolve the conflict in Gaza. The official stressed that Israel could not leave the Philadelphi Corridor entirely because it could not be sure that it would be able to return if necessary due to international pressure. The official said that the United States accepts Israel's approach to the Philadelphi Corridor and that efforts will continue this week to find a solution that will protect Israel's security interests, the publication said. The Israeli official also does not believe that a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas will deter Iran from attacking the Jewish state. According to him, Netanyahu believes that Iran will try to attack Israel in any case. The official also claims that Tehran is interested in ending the war so that Hamas can survive. If Israel agrees to end the conflict without achieving the goal of crushing Hamas, it will send a signal of its weakness to the entire region, he said.
US Supports Israel's Refusal to Completely Leave Gaza's Border With Egypt

05:16 GMT 20.08.2024
An Israeli soldier moves on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US agrees with Israel's approach, according to which it cannot completely withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, media reported, citing an Israeli official familiar with the details of the meeting between Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Blinken was visiting Israel on Monday to continue diplomatic attempts to resolve the conflict in Gaza.
The official stressed that Israel could not leave the Philadelphi Corridor entirely because it could not be sure that it would be able to return if necessary due to international pressure. The official said that the United States accepts Israel's approach to the Philadelphi Corridor and that efforts will continue this week to find a solution that will protect Israel's security interests, the publication said.
The Israeli official also does not believe that a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas will deter Iran from attacking the Jewish state. According to him, Netanyahu believes that Iran will try to attack Israel in any case.
The official also claims that Tehran is interested in ending the war so that Hamas can survive. If Israel agrees to end the conflict without achieving the goal of crushing Hamas, it will send a signal of its weakness to the entire region, he said.
