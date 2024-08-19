https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/blinken-says-netanyahu-accepted-bridging-proposal-on-gaza-ceasefire-1119831693.html

Blinken Says Netanyahu Accepted Bridging Proposal on Gaza Ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the recent bridging proposal on reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.

"In a very constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today, he confirmed to me that Israel accepts the bridging proposal," Blinken told reporters following a meeting with Netanyahu as part of his trip to Israel. According to Blinken, it is now incumbent on Hamas to agree to the new proposal and then both parties and mediators, including the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, will complete the process of reaching clear understandings about how they will implement the commitments that they have made under this agreement.Blinken also said he is traveling to Egypt and Qatar to consult with their leaders on steps needed to secure Hamas' support for the recent bridging proposal on a Gaza ceasefire.Blinken added that the next crucial step is for Hamas to agree to the ceasefire proposal, noting that negotiators will then work on the details of the deal.

