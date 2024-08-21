International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/belarus-aims-to-increase-exports-by-54-to-52bln-in-2025--prime-minister-1119858598.html
Belarus Aims to Increase Exports by 5.4% to $52Bln in 2025 – Prime Minister
Belarus Aims to Increase Exports by 5.4% to $52Bln in 2025 – Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Belarus plans to increase its exports by 5.4% to $52 billion in 2025, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Wednesday.
2024-08-21T11:31+0000
2024-08-21T11:31+0000
economy
belarus
export
export potential
gdp
gdp growth
economic growth
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119365125_0:167:3048:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_a0c3e04817aa49a899aecea7ce4ee44a.jpg
"Exports are expected to grow by 5.4% ... the forecasts for the development of foreign markets allow for an increase in foreign currency revenue by $2.8 billion. The volume of exports should reach $52 billion, which is the maximum value within the research horizon. At the same time, the trade balance is projected to be positive at 0.5% of GDP," Golovchenko said during a government meeting. The prime minister also stated that inflation in 2025 must be kept within the parameters of the five-year program — no more than 5%. He further noted that the key parameters for the government's and the central bank's work for the upcoming year remain unchanged. Economic growth is projected at 4.1%, which is higher than the global economic growth rate, the prime minister said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/belarus-strengthens-border-with-ukraine-following-drone-incidents-1119792229.html
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119365125_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e48b3a9e02aa19e190100f775538814d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus economy, belarusian export, export from belarus
belarus economy, belarusian export, export from belarus

Belarus Aims to Increase Exports by 5.4% to $52Bln in 2025 – Prime Minister

11:31 GMT 21.08.2024
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankA sign on the border between Ukraine and Belarus
A sign on the border between Ukraine and Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2024
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus plans to increase its exports by 5.4% to $52 billion in 2025, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Wednesday.
"Exports are expected to grow by 5.4% ... the forecasts for the development of foreign markets allow for an increase in foreign currency revenue by $2.8 billion. The volume of exports should reach $52 billion, which is the maximum value within the research horizon. At the same time, the trade balance is projected to be positive at 0.5% of GDP," Golovchenko said during a government meeting.
The prime minister also stated that inflation in 2025 must be kept within the parameters of the five-year program — no more than 5%.
Belarusian paratroopers making up units of the special operations forces patrol the Belarus-Ukraine border area - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2024
World
Belarus Strengthens Border With Ukraine Following Drone Incidents
16 August, 11:32 GMT

"Achieving the planned indicators of the target scenario will ensure a growth in real household incomes by 104%, with real wages increasing by 4.7%," the prime minister said.

He further noted that the key parameters for the government's and the central bank's work for the upcoming year remain unchanged. Economic growth is projected at 4.1%, which is higher than the global economic growth rate, the prime minister said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала