Belarus Aims to Increase Exports by 5.4% to $52Bln in 2025 – Prime Minister
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus plans to increase its exports by 5.4% to $52 billion in 2025, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Wednesday.
"Exports are expected to grow by 5.4% ... the forecasts for the development of foreign markets allow for an increase in foreign currency revenue by $2.8 billion
. The volume of exports should reach $52 billion
, which is the maximum value within the research horizon. At the same time, the trade balance is projected to be positive at 0.5% of GDP," Golovchenko said during a government meeting
.
The prime minister also stated that inflation in 2025 must be kept within the parameters of the five-year program — no more than 5%.
"Achieving the planned indicators of the target scenario will ensure a growth in real household incomes by 104%, with real wages increasing by 4.7%," the prime minister said.
He further noted that the key parameters for the government's and the central bank's work for the upcoming year remain unchanged. Economic growth is projected at 4.1%, which is higher than the global economic growth rate, the prime minister said.