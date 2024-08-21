https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/belarus-aims-to-increase-exports-by-54-to-52bln-in-2025--prime-minister-1119858598.html

Belarus Aims to Increase Exports by 5.4% to $52Bln in 2025 – Prime Minister

Belarus Aims to Increase Exports by 5.4% to $52Bln in 2025 – Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Belarus plans to increase its exports by 5.4% to $52 billion in 2025, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Wednesday.

2024-08-21T11:31+0000

2024-08-21T11:31+0000

2024-08-21T11:31+0000

economy

belarus

export

export potential

gdp

gdp growth

economic growth

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119365125_0:167:3048:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_a0c3e04817aa49a899aecea7ce4ee44a.jpg

"Exports are expected to grow by 5.4% ... the forecasts for the development of foreign markets allow for an increase in foreign currency revenue by $2.8 billion. The volume of exports should reach $52 billion, which is the maximum value within the research horizon. At the same time, the trade balance is projected to be positive at 0.5% of GDP," Golovchenko said during a government meeting. The prime minister also stated that inflation in 2025 must be kept within the parameters of the five-year program — no more than 5%. He further noted that the key parameters for the government's and the central bank's work for the upcoming year remain unchanged. Economic growth is projected at 4.1%, which is higher than the global economic growth rate, the prime minister said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/belarus-strengthens-border-with-ukraine-following-drone-incidents-1119792229.html

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belarus economy, belarusian export, export from belarus