Modernized Russian Yak-52 Aircraft to Be Upgraded to Fight Drones
The modernized Yak-52 trainer aircraft will be upgraded to combat drones, Dmitry Motin, head of this modernization project at the Aviastroitel design bureau, told Sputnik.
The Aviastroitel Design Bureau is working on an upgraded version of the Yak-52 that will allow one of the most popular sports aircraft to be used not only for training flights, but also to fight against attack and reconnaissance drones.
Russia’s Yak-52 is a single-engine, tandem-seat trainer aircraft designed by Yakovlev Design Bureau. The model is a derivative of the Yak-50 and is known for its impressive aerobatic capabilities and robust design.
The Aviastroitel Design Bureau is working on an upgraded version of the Yak-52 that will allow one of the most popular sports aircraft to be used not only for training flights, but also to fight against attack and reconnaissance drones
"Today, one of the priority projects of our bureau is the modernization of the Yak-52 trainer aircraft into the Yak-52B2 capable of combating UAVs. It is currently waiting for a certificate of airworthiness from Rosaviatsia [Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency]," he said.
According to him, the aircraft modernization concept includes installing new equipment, including a multi-function display in the rear cockpit.
"Navigation and control equipment, electronic warfare system for jamming communication channels and radar will be modernized," Dmitry Motin said.