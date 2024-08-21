https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/modernized-russian-yak-52-aircraft-to-be-upgraded-to-fight-drones-1119853566.html

Modernized Russian Yak-52 Aircraft to Be Upgraded to Fight Drones

The modernized Yak-52 trainer aircraft will be upgraded to combat drones, Dmitry Motin, head of this modernization project at the Aviastroitel design bureau, told Sputnik.

The Aviastroitel Design Bureau is working on an upgraded version of the Yak-52 that will allow one of the most popular sports aircraft to be used not only for training flights, but also to fight against attack and reconnaissance drones.The modernized Yak-52 trainer aircraft will be upgraded to combat drones, Dmitry Motin, head of the modernization project at the Aviastroitel Design Bureau, told Sputnik.According to him, the aircraft modernization concept includes installing new equipment, including a multi-function display in the rear cockpit.

