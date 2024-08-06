https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/leaving-enemy-electronic-warfare-powerless-meet-the-new-russian-ai-drone-rusak-1119657664.html
Leaving Enemy Electronic Warfare Powerless: Meet the New Russian AI Drone Rusak
Russian forces use drones in the special operation zone to target various Ukrainian military assets, including howitzers, armored vehicles, and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as command and observation posts and troops.
Russia has started mass production of the Rusak-S, a new first-person view (FPV) unmanned aerial vehicle with artificial intelligence, a spokesperson for the Stratim company, which developed the drone, told Russian media.The quadrotor drone Rusak-S operates as a kamikaze UAV carrying 2.5-3 kg of payload and flying at a maximum speed of up to 150 km (93 miles) per hour. Its flight range is 20 km (12 miles).The Rusak-S can independently detect and prioritize targets. All its operator needs to do is to select a relevant target and give the drone an order to destroy it.When the target is selected and the command to destroy is given, the Rusak-S can fly the last 500-1000 meters in autonomous mode, which allows the UAV to effectively hit targets beyond the radio horizon and evade enemy electronic warfare systems, according to the spokesperson.The firm touted the Rusak-S as sort of a homing anti-tank guided missile, which can hit enemy military equipment’s upper part, where the thinnest layer of armor is in place.
